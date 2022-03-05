Hospital visitor guidelines updated as WA records 2289 new cases of COVID-19

Western Australia has recorded 2289 new instances of COVID-19 in a single day, bringing the entire variety of lively instances within the state to 10,866.

On Saturday, well being minister Amber-Jade Sanderson mentioned of the entire numbers, 10 had been associated to journey, 1504 had been confirmed by way of PCR testing and 785 had been self-reported RATs.

WA Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson. Credit:Peter de Kruijff

There are actually 28 folks in hospital, however none are in intensive care.

Facing backlash over degree two restrictions limiting visiting sufferers in hospitals, Ms Sanderson mentioned on Friday the principles had been there to “protect very vulnerable people”.