Hospitals refused to treat toddler because his parents were unvaccinated

ATHENS — The case of a 3-year-old boy from Cyprus who was initially denied therapy in international hospitals as a result of his mother and father have been unvaccinated has raised issues about whether or not medical doctors must be allowed to show away sufferers.

After three international locations refused to deal with the boy, he’s now in Greece awaiting surgical procedure.

The boy, who has not been named, was hospitalized with critical coronary heart illness. As Cypriot hospitals have been unable to carry out the mandatory process, the well being ministry organized for the boy to be taken by air ambulance to Germany final Thursday.

However, the day earlier than the switch was imagined to happen, the hospital in Frankfurt knowledgeable the Cypriot authorities that it might not be going forward as a result of the boy’s mother and father had not had the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cyprus recommended that the kid might be accompanied by a authorized guardian as an alternative of his mother and father however this suggestion was turned down.

A German well being ministry official confirmed there isn’t a rule that claims hospitals can not deal with unvaccinated individuals, not to mention youngsters whose mother and father should not vaccinated. However, the official added that every hospital has its personal restrictions and makes its personal preparations with sufferers.

“Health policies — including vaccination policies — and their concrete implementation are the responsibility of the member states, not the Commission,” stated a spokesperson for the European Commission’s well being division.

The Cypriot authorities tried to get specialised well being facilities within the United Kingdom and Israel to carry out the operation however have been turned down for a similar motive given by Germany.

However, the kid was airlifted to neighboring Greece on Saturday and can get the operation at a personal hospital in Athens, in accordance with the Cypriot well being ministry’s director basic, Christina Yiannaki.

The mother and father have been each vaccinated on Thursday, however they might nonetheless have to attend six weeks earlier than being accepted by the international hospitals and the kid needs to be operated upon instantly.

“I know that unvaccinated patients are admitted to hospitals in Germany,” said the boy’s father, Alexey Matveev, a Russian national living in Cyprus. “I didn’t know that I had to be vaccinated for my child being to be operated on in that hospital. If I knew it of course I would have done it … I am healthy and did not want to be vaccinated. I find it inappropriate for someone who is healthy to be vaccinated.”

Yiannaki stated the mother and father had been knowledgeable forward of time of the necessity for vaccination.

Cypriot officers stated they’d recommended the mother and father get the one dose J&J vaccine, to hurry up the method, however they refused. Matveev rejected that declare, and stated they’d acquired the Pfizer vaccine on the recommendation of the German medical heart.

The little one had one other operation in the summertime, however solely a PCR take a look at was then required for the mother and father to accompany him, in accordance with Avraam Elia, director of the pediatrics clinic in Makarios hospital, the place the kid was hospitalized. Cypriot authorities have stated they warned the mother and father that the foundations might change and that vaccination may be required.

The case of the toddler highlights the moral subject of whether or not medical doctors ought to flip away unvaccinated sufferers or, on this case, unvaccinated mother and father.

A hospital in Boston within the U.S. rejected a 31-year-old affected person for a coronary heart transplant not less than partially as a result of he isn’t vaccinated towards coronavirus, his father stated.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston took DJ Ferguson off their transplant listing, saying in a press release to the BBC that due to a scarcity of accessible organs, they must do the whole lot they’ll “to ensure that a patient who receives a transplanted organ has the greatest chance of survival.”