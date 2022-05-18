Host Towns, Delegations Matched Ahead of 2023 Special Olympics World Games Berlin

Berlin will play the position of conductor for the 2023 Special Olympics World Games, however all the nation of Germany will participate within the orchestra.

The 216 Host Towns chosen to host Special Olympics athletes and their households have been assigned their particular worldwide delegations. This would be the largest communal inclusion venture in Germany’s historical past.

Each Host Town will spotlight what their particular person neighborhood has to supply over the course of the four-day keep from 12 to fifteen June 2023. This may embody a welcome occasion in town corridor sq., joint sports activities actions or excursions to locations of curiosity.

The Host Towns can even encourage higher participation and recognition of individuals with mental disabilities. The program goals to create sustainable networks and partnerships that can final past the 2023 World Games with the objective of creating these with mental disabilities extra seen in sports activities and society.

“The most vital factor is sustainability, that inclusion stays within the communities after the World Games.” Mark Solomeyer, VP of Special Olympics Germany

The starting levels of those inclusive relationships throughout the German communities has commenced. Host Towns and delegations are establishing contacts and coordination of the design of every particular person program is underway.

The complete list of Host Towns with their respective assigned delegation is obtainable (up to date as of 17 May 2022, topic to alter).