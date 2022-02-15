Hostie’s bizarre food hack to stay healthy

It’s exhausting to stroll off a long-haul flight not feeling a little bit bit underneath the climate – however one flight attendant claims she has the hack to eliminate the sensation without end.

A flight attendant has revealed a bizarre factor it is best to all the time eat once you journey so that you don‘t get sick.

Tiktok user Robine Blickman shared a video with her top tips to avoid feeling bloated on a flight – a feeling some flyers will be familiar with, The Sun reported.

She swears by an unusual thing when she flies – artichoke.

“Artichoke – okay I know this sounds so weird but I’ve got it in tea and in pills and believe me, it works so good,” she said.

“I take it before my flight, during my flight or after my flight, it doesn’t matter. It just works.”

There is some science behind Ms Blickman’s suggestion of consuming or ingesting one thing with artichoke in to assist forestall bloating.

Artichokes are an important supply of fibre and may help with digestion.

By ingesting tea or taking tablets with artichoke extract in, you possibly can assist velocity up your digestion and keep away from feeling bloated.

Ms Blickman had a few different methods for flyers desirous to keep away from feeling in poor health – sizzling water with lemon, and celery juice.

“On the morning of your flight, take a cup of hot water and some lemon and squeeze it in,” she mentioned.

“I know it looks so gross, celery, but believe me it is the best thing. I always mix it up with some cucumber and some lemon.

“I even take it every morning right now and it works the best.”

She then shared the issues it is best to keep away from ingesting should you do not wish to really feel bloated.

“Try to hold back on the Coke and on the juices, believe me, they are the worst,” she mentioned.

The video has been watched greater than 25,000 occasions, and viewers agreed with the weird suggestions.

One particular person wrote: “Omg yes, I tried to artichoke and it worked really well.”

Another put: “Omg amazing and useful video.”

This article initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission