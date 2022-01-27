Hostie’s hilarious shock at flight hack

Some individuals will cease at nothing to get comfy on a protracted flight, with one girl’s hack leaving a flight attendant gobsmacked.

Anyone who has been on a flight will know that aircraft seats usually are not notably comfy.

Bolt upright chairs, no leg room and never sufficient armrests to go spherical: Passengers could be forgiven for getting inventive to make their journey comfier, The Sun reports.

But be warned – cabin crew may choose you for the stuff you’re keen to do for a extra satisfying flight.

One girl went to excessive lengths for consolation on a aircraft and the flight attendant was gobsmacked.

TikTok person Amber packed a fold-out footstool in her hand baggage, took it via airport safety after which whipped it out on her flight so she may have one thing to prop her toes on throughout the journey.

Her boyfriend Connor shared a video of her which has gone viral as a result of response from the flight attendant within the background.

In the video, Amber was unfolding the stool and locking it in place – however within the background a flight attendant was watching her in shock.

The cabin crew member made eye contact with the digital camera in a glance of full astonishment at what she was seeing.

Connor captioned the video: “My girlfriend brought a step stool on our flight to Rome and the flight attendant’s face says it all.”

The video has been watched greater than 10.5 million instances and numerous viewers cherished the footstool hack.

One particular person wrote: “I have short legs. That stool would be awesome to make the flight more comfortable. My legs would not be swinging above the floor while sitting.”

Another stated: “This is genius. I always stack my shoes on top of each other and prop my feet on my shoe tower.”

A 3rd wrote: “As a 4ft 11in (150cm) person, I’m getting one for my next flight. That looks amazingly comfortable.”

Some taller viewers had been much less impressed with the tip.

One wrote: “That’s a lucky problem to have. My legs are so long I can’t even sit comfortably.”

Someone else stated: “I’m too tall to relate to this.”

A 3rd wrote: “You mean there are people who essentially have too much leg room on a plane? I’m jealous.”

This article initially appeared on The Sun and has been republished right here with permission