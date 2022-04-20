Australia

Hot air balloon lands in Melbourne residential street

Prince Abraham
Residents in Melbourne’s south had an uncommon begin to Wednesday morning after a sizzling air balloon landed in timber close to an condo block in Elwood.

Images of the world present the basket caught within the foliage of timber alongside Tiuna Grove, its canvas resting on a close-by constructing.

Zoe and Darren Dwojacki had been passengers on the recent air balloon that landed on an condo block in Elwood.Credit:Joe Armao

Elwood native Karen instructed 3AW radio she heard a “clonk” however thought it was the bin assortment truck.

“Thank God it didn’t land on my house,” she mentioned.

“I actually went out … I thought it was the garbage man collecting the garbage bins, but it was actually the balloon,” she mentioned.

The sizzling air balloon had been noticed flying low within the space earlier than coming down.

State Emergency Service volunteers from Port Phillip are on the space to help these concerned.

Ambulance Victoria paramedics weren’t required to attend.

More to return.



