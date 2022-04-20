Hot air balloon lands in Melbourne residential street

Residents in Melbourne’s south had an uncommon begin to Wednesday morning after a sizzling air balloon landed in timber close to an condo block in Elwood.

Images of the world present the basket caught within the foliage of timber alongside Tiuna Grove, its canvas resting on a close-by constructing.

Zoe and Darren Dwojacki had been passengers on the recent air balloon that landed on an condo block in Elwood. Credit:Joe Armao

Elwood native Karen instructed 3AW radio she heard a “clonk” however thought it was the bin assortment truck.

“Thank God it didn’t land on my house,” she mentioned.