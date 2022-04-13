Hot Flame emerges as World Cup bolter for Opals

In-form ahead Keely Froling has emerged as an Opals World Cup bolter following a breakout WNBL season with Shane Heal’s Sydney Flames.

Froling has been named in a powerful prolonged 21-player squad that includes WNBL MVP Anneli Maley, two-time Olympian Cayla George and All-Star 5 captain Sami Whitcomb for the Cup in Sydney from September 22 to October 1.

Froling, who helped Australia declare bronze on the 2021 Asian Cup, is but to play for the Opals at a World Cup or Olympics.

The 26-year-old joint winner of the Flames’ MVP alongside Shyla Heal is feeling assured about her possibilities of making the World Cup squad alongside promising rising gamers comparable to in-form Townsville guard Steph Reid, who replaces Southside Flyers ahead Abbey Bishop within the squad after she withdrew.

“It is always exciting to get named in a squad like that with the chance to play at a home World Cup, which would be incredible,” stated Froling, who averaged 16 factors and eight.5 rebounds for the Flames this WNBL season.

“I finished the WNBL season well, so for me it is about working on the little things, getting back into the gym. I’ve been putting in a lot of work. This is a big opportunity; anything can happen at the camp and I’m ready to give it all I’ve got.”

The Opals will play Tokyo Olympic silver medallists Japan subsequent month in three warm-up matches earlier than the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022.

Japan are one of many favourites coming into September’s World Cup, so the video games will present a useful perception into the Australian’s Cup possibilities.

The Quaycentre at Sydney’s Olympic Park will host two video games the whereas the third recreation will probably be performed on the Newcastle Entertainment Centre.

Froling is aware of the warm-up video games in opposition to Japan will probably be crucial preparation on the street to the World Cup.

“We will all be bringing our A-game,” she stated.

“We know the quality of the Japanese team and the discipline they play with, so this is an incredible opportunity for us.

“We all want a podium finish in September and the only way that will happen is with quality international matches under our belt.

“We appreciate the opportunity to play at home and we can assure the fans we will be putting it all out on the court next month.”

Opals coach Sandy Brondello is stuffed with reward for the chance to play extra video games at residence.

“Covid certainly threw up challenges with our inability to compete internationally and gain vital match practice,” Brondello stated.

“Having games against a quality opponent such as Japan in Sydney is invaluable for our squad and it will give the fans a taste of what’s to come in September.

“We expect Japan to be one of the favourites heading into the World Cup and to have the opportunity to test our squad against them next month is a great result.”



AUSTRALIA VS JAPAN – WORLD CUP WARM-UP GAMES

Friday 27 May: Qaycentre, 7.30pm

Sunday 29 May: Quaycentre, 3pm

Tuesday 31 May: Newcastle Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm

Tickets for the collection will go on sale from Tuesday, April 19 at 2pm at Ticketek.com.



OPALS WORLD CUP SQUAD

Rebecca Allen (New York Liberty*)

Zitina Aokuso (Townsville Fire)

Sara Blicavs (Southside Flyers)

Rebecca Cole (Southside Flyers)

Keely Froling (Sydney Uni Flames)

Darcee Garbin (Perth Lynx)

Cayla George (Melbourne Boomers)

Shyla Heal (Sydney Uni Flames)

Ezi Magbegor (Melbourne Boomers/Seattle Storm*)

Tess Madgen (Melbourne Boomers)

Jade Melbourne (UC Capitals/Seattle Storm*)

Lauren Nicholson (Townsville Fire)

Stephanie Reid (Townville Fire)

Maddison Rocci (Southside Flyers)

Alanna Smith (Adelaide Lightning/Indiana Fever*)

Lauren Scherf (Perth Lynx)

Stephanie Talbot (Adelaide Lightning/Seattle Storm*)

Marianna Tolo (Basket Landes**)

Kristy Wallace (Southside Flyers/Atlanta Dream*)

Sami Whitcomb (Perth Lynx/New York Liberty*)

Anneli Maley (Bendigo Spirit/ Chicago Sky*)