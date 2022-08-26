Hot seat: Musa Mbhele made full-time eThekwini city manager | News24

Musa Mbhele has been appointed because the new metropolis supervisor of the eThekwini Metro.

Mbhele has been appearing within the place for over a 12 months.

This after former metropolis supervisor Sipho Nzuza was arrested and charged with fraud and corruption alongside former mayor Zandile Gumede.

The eThekwini Metro has lastly appointed a full-time metropolis supervisor, after a full council gave the inexperienced gentle for Musa Mbhele, who had been appearing within the publish, to get the job.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda made the announcement on Friday after the council rubber-stamped the appointment.

Mbhele was chosen out of 158 candidates, together with 17 candidates who had been shortlisted and screened by the tip of July.

The metropolis supervisor publish grew to become vacant after former supervisor Sipho Nzuza was arrested by the Hawks and charged with fraud and corruption associated to the R320-million Durban Solid Waste tender scandal involving former mayor Zandile Gumede and several other different officers.

The matter is anticipated to go to trial in March subsequent 12 months, with each Nzuza and Gumede pleading not responsible to the costs.

Appointing the town supervisor

Appointing the town supervisor has been a tedious course of that noticed the primary panel, which consisted of an knowledgeable, Kaunda and ANC exco councillor Nkosenhle Madlala, dissolved after vehement objections from opposition events which bemoaned the dearth of inclusion.

From May, the recruitment course of started afresh with the choice panel comprising the deputy mayor, three exco members and one impartial knowledgeable.

Mbhele’s appointment comes a day after the sheriff of the court docket seized workplace tools – together with printers, computer systems and telephones – on the municipality’s workplaces in Jeff Taylor Crescent, Stamford Hill, after the City did not pay again R30 million, plus R13 million in curiosity, to a service supplier.

A warrant of execution was issued by the court docket on 28 May, instructing the sheriff to connect the City’s belongings to recuperate the entire quantity.

News24 reported that the corporate, Daily Double Trading (buying and selling as Pholobas Projects), approached the court docket for an order to declare the City had unlawfully blacklisted it. The firm requested for R44 million.

Kaunda didn’t take questions on the matter on Friday, solely conceding that it had occured.

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. Supplied Thuli Dlamini/eThekwini Metro

“We have instructed our legal team to pursue this matter further in the Supreme Court of Appeal as we are convinced that a different court will reach a different decision in this matter.

“Since now we have taken a call to problem this motion, we won’t be able to get into the deserves of the case.”

Durban and surrounding areas have found themselves in an infrastructural decline in recent years following rampant corruption, Covid-19, and the July unrest. A lack of maintenance for years caught the City on the backfoot when the April floods hit, further exacerbating the already aged infrastructure.

Kaunda said Mbhele had been selected as the top candidate after a gruelling interview and testing process.

“According to the [selection] panel, Mr Mbhele demonstrated a excessive degree of expertise and information of strategic management within the municipal atmosphere,” he said.

The mayor said Mbhele had a Social Science degree, Master’s in Town and Regional Planning, a Project Management Diploma, and a BTech Degree in Business Management.

“He has huge expertise in native authorities and has been the Municipal Manager at Umzumbe Municipality and is at present Chief Operating Officer and Acting City Manager for eThekwini Municipality since July final 12 months,” he said.

“The incontrovertible fact that he has been with the municipality for a while augurs effectively for us as a result of he comprehends our challenges, and he’s going to hit the bottom working.”

Kaunda said Mbhele’s appointment would “stabilise the administration of the town and convey confidence to all our stakeholders”.

“The new metropolis supervisor takes the helm of the one metro within the province at a time when the municipality is working onerous to speed up the rebuilding and restoration course of following the July civil unrest and the devastating April floods.”