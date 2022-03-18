Hot steppers Libbok, Willemse and Gelant are Stormers’ bona fide ‘game drivers’ | Sport

Stormers coach John Dobson has discovered the appropriate tonic in his backline to get his group going.

In the trio of Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse and Warrick Gelant, he has established his recreation drivers.

The Stormers tackle Cardiff on Sunday, giving the Cape aspect one other alternative to carry their requirements.

Stormers coach John Dobson has made no secret of the form of rugby the Stormers will play, and their United Rugby Championship conflict towards Cardiff will likely be no completely different.

He defined it as a “high-tempo” recreation which was in keeping with “the rugby of this region”.

The effort to get this going is by counting on a pack that may stand its floor towards opposition, give pretty much as good because it will get within the trenches after which unleash the thrilling backline that features Springboks Damian Willemse and Warrick Gelant.

The two exchanged positions earlier this season as Dobson mulled his choices earlier than deploying Willemse to 12 and Gelant to fifteen.

Warrick Gelant. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images) Gallo Images

Someone who has been assured in that backline no matter who performs the place is Manie Libbok, who joined the Stormers in the direction of the tip of final yr. Since the flip of the yr, he is regarded sharp and shrewd, working with the boldness that makes it onerous to depart him out of your group.

“They are our game drivers,” Dobson enthused of his three gamers.

“Manie’s gotten better and better. His whole career, he’s [played] fullback, flyhalf. Then he’s been left out [of teams] then brought back, but he’s settling in now.

“He and Warrick get alongside very properly and Damian is all the time a recreation driver.”

To add to their rising bromance, Dobson stated he is been happy by the conversations the trio have off the sector.

“Manie would not sit within the cafeteria and discuss his golf recreation like Kitsie [Steven Kitshoff],” Dobson said, eliciting laughter in the room, “he talks concerning the backfield and how one can manipulate the 50/22.”

And while the focus does tend to shift to the eclectic backline stars, the team is also taking great strides in setting new standards.

“We’ve been obsessed during the last whereas about enhancing ourselves and I do imagine the group has planted, inside themselves, the will to get higher.”

Sunday’s recreation on the Cape Town stadium kicks off at 14:00.