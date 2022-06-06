Hot Weather Conditions In Punjab; Chandigarh Sizzles At 44.5 Degrees

Weather Updates: Chandigarh recorded a excessive of 44.5 levels Celsius.

Chandigarh:

Hot climate circumstances prevailed in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with most temperatures hovering above regular limits at most locations.

The frequent capital of the 2 states, recorded a excessive of 44.5 levels Celsius, in line with the meteorological division.

In Haryana, Hisar noticed a excessive of 44.5 levels Celsius, Sirsa 44.6 levels Celsius, Rohtak 44.4 levels Celsius, Bhiwani 44.7 levels Celsius, Gurugram 43.6 levels Celsius, Ambala 44.4 levels Celsius and Karnal 43.7 levels Celsius, it stated.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a most temperature of 45.4 levels Celsius, Amritsar 44 levels Celsius, Ludhiana 44 levels Celsius and Patiala 44.8 levels Celsius, the division stated.