Hakainde Hichilema throughout a press briefing at his residence in Lusaka, after successful the election.

Three former Zambian ministers have been arrested for corruption, with a slate of different officers beneath investigation.

Rights activists are involved whether or not prosecutors have assembled sufficient proof to win convictions.

President Hakainde Hichilema took workplace final 12 months with the type of anti-corruption guarantees that Zambians have realized to take with a grain of salt. This week, these guarantees grew to become extra actual.

Two former ministers have been arrested inside 48 hours of one another, together with ex-justice minister Given Lubinda, who now leads the get together that misplaced to Hichilema’s.

Authorities additionally moved to grab two helicopters and a resort belonging to former international minister Joseph Malanji, on suspicion he purchased them with embezzled state funds.

A 3rd ex-minister, Stephen Kampyongo, was arrested not for corruption however for making an attempt to deliver down a airplane by stoning it through the 2016 election marketing campaign.

The sums concerned are staggering for a rustic that the United Nations ranks among the many least developed on this planet.

Zambia’s GDP per particular person is just about $1,000. In neighbouring Namibia, the determine is 4 instances larger.

Lubinda is accused of pocketing $530,000, Malanji of embezzling $1.2 million.

Investigators mentioned Malanji used $700,000 to purchase a Bell 206 Jet Ranger helicopter, ostensibly to assist his Patriotic Front marketing campaign round a rustic twice the scale of Germany however with few paved roads.

He had already been charged final 12 months with pilfering $8.8 million in a separate case.

‘Archaic’ anti-graft drive

They are the highest-ranking officers charged since Hichilema’s election in August, however removed from the one ones. They have each denied any wrongdoing.

A slate of different officers are beneath investigation. The former postal boss is charged with stealing $20 million from a social fund meant to assist the poorest Zambians.

Hichilema got here to energy pledging “zero tolerance” of corruption.

In January he informed AFP the degrees of corruption beneath the previous Zambian authorities have been “serious”, and led to a “sense of shame”.

The Patriotic Front has repeatedly claimed the brand new authorities is persecuting the previous leaders, an allegation authorities spokeswoman Chushi Kasanda denies.

“As public officers, we need to account for every penny that we have. It’s not persecution as they want to claim, but corruption and we will fight it,” she mentioned.

So far, the federal government has reclaimed $3.6 million in money when authorities raided the house of former state radio journalist Faith Musonda.

The cash is now getting used for scholarships for two,232 college students on the University of Zambia.

Rights activists Brebner Changala informed AFP he worries whether or not prosecutors have assembled sufficient proof to win convictions.

“They are arresting those officials because they want to please the powers that be, and in this case President Hichilema,” Changala mentioned.

“I am not sure if they fully investigated these matters and have convincing evidence before arresting any of the former ministers.”

They have been launched on police bond and denied the allegations.

Last week, Transparency International Zambia president Sampa Kalunga informed privately owned Radio Phoenix the federal government’s struggle towards corruption was “disjointed, archaic and lacking results”.

That feeling may change if extra excessive flyers are delivered to e book.