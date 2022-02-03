Hotel solves most annoying airport problem

It’s one of many worst components of going abroad, however one resort has provide you with a genius strategy to provide you with hours of additional free time.

It’s probably the most painful components of going abroad – having to chop the top of your vacation brief to spend hours sitting on the airport with nothing to do.

But one resort in Fiji has labored out an answer, by establishing an airline check-in desk on the resort.

Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa, situated on the man-made Denaru Island and fewer than half an hour from Nadi International Airport, established the Fiji Airways verify in-desk 4 years in the past within the resort’s foyer.

And whereas the check-in desk has been a large hit with resort prospects, Sofitel Fiji’s director of gross sales and advertising and marketing Michael Bell stated establishing it was not straightforward.

Speaking to information.com.au, Mr Bell stated it took time to construct a system that Fiji’s aviation regulators felt joyful and safe about.

There are clearly plenty of safety dangers that include passengers leaving their baggage in a location outdoors the airport earlier than selecting them up within the vacation spot nation.

To guarantee zero tampering, Sofitel and Fiji Airways labored with Fiji’s transport safety physique to ascertain cameras alongside the route, filming each second of your suitcase’s journey.

The Fiji Airways worker on the counter takes your baggage and prints your boarding go.

Fiji Airways then follows up with a textual content message to verify your baggage is on the airport and on the aircraft.

The potential to drop your baggage on the resort, a service that’s complimentary to all Fiji Airways prospects outdoors of the US, ensures friends an additional one-and-a-half hours within the resort.

It means, somewhat than sitting in an uncomfortable airport chair, you may as an alternative spend further time lounging by the pool or wandering on the seaside.

The ‘Resort Check-in’ function is believed to be the primary of its variety within the Pacific.

While it’s at the moment solely accessible on the Sofitel, the close by Raddison Blu Resort Fiji, InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa and the SheratonFiji Golf and Beach Resort will all get their in-hotel check-in desks later this yr.

“We designed the service to be another customer experience enhancement for Fiji Airways guests. It was all about adding more value to our guests’ departure day,” Fiji Airways stated in a press release.

“We issue the boarding passes, tag and take bags off the guests, leaving them free to enjoy Fiji for a few more hours. They then get to bypass check-in at the airport and head straight to security.”

Fiji Airways confirmed the large quantity of labor that went into guaranteeing the security and safety of the system.

“The required aviation regulators for Fiji and the Civil Aviation Authority all approved operation of the ‘Resort Check-In’ service and undertook extensive inspections of the high-quality safety and security processes in place,” the airline stated.

“All checked-in luggage is carefully and securely transferred to Nadi International Airport and loaded on the guests’ respective flights.

“To ensure a smooth operation from the get-go, we implemented a trial phase prior to launch which was highly commended by the resort management, our own teams and, most importantly, our guests.”

This journalist was a visitor of Fiji Airways.