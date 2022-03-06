Hotel workers spill on weirdest guest requests

A housekeeper has shared a number of the strangest issues she has seen cashed up company do throughout their lodge keep.

These unusual tales come from company who’re celebrities, CEOs and billionaires, The Sun stories.

Housekeeper Shrishti instructed how one explicit huge firm president would act surprisingly when getting into the lodge foyer.

She instructed Vice: “He would step into the hotel lobby with over two dozen security guards surrounding him, and start crawling and growling on the floor like an animal.

“He would even ask some of his guards to do the same.

“He enacted this animal ritual every night in the lobby for nearly a month in front of other visitors who’d silently witness the sheer horror of it all.”

Willie, who works as an workplace supervisor, revealed the odd antics of a person who was within the “top 500 richest” on this planet.

It occurred after his inventory plunged to a “record-breaking low” at some point he was on the lodge.

Willie stated: “That night, he wanted to sleep on the table of the restaurant and asked for around 20 cooked lobsters to be laid out across his body.”

“As if this wasn’t weird enough, he asked the hotel staff to empty three Italian red wine bottles in an ice bucket.”

“He dipped his shirt in that bucket and kept wiping his face for the next few hours with that thousand dollar wine-soaked shirt.”

Other unusual requests embody having “food served inside a special guitar” from a millionaire in China, whereas one other man wished to have a horse with him throughout his complete marriage ceremony, and “wanted to be on or around it always, even in the lobby”.

A billionaire sheik even “asked for two floors to be completely cordoned off from any visitors, except the female hotel staff”.

