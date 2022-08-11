House fire becomes homicide investigation, DVO was in place
Investigators have been unable to talk to him.
Lawson praised a neighbour who was additionally taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after he tried to assist the couple escape the fireplace.
“Any tragedy, whether it occurs in Ayr or Townsville or the greater region, people within the community are concerned and they want to make sure they do everything they can for people in need and on Tuesday we saw an example of that, trying to render assistance in horrific circumstances,” he stated.
The neighbour, recognized as Ethan, informed 7 News he was placing on his boots earlier than going to work when he was alerted to the fireplace.
“I’ve heard pretty much a loud scream so I sort of jumped the fence and ran over and then I’ve seen the fire started at the far left side of the house,” he stated.
“[I] sort of was just banging on the door, telling them get out, get out, there’s a fire.
“No one was listening to me and no one was responding to me so I’ve kicked the front door in and ran in.”
He stated he dragged the person out first earlier than getting into the home once more for the lady.
“He was wrapped in some sort of carpet so I’ve pulled that all off him and I’ve told him to roll around in the grass and then I asked if there was anyone else in the house and he said his wife, his wife,” he stated.
“All that was going on in my head was I had to get these two people out.”