‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 1 Recap: “The Heirs of the Dragon”

Welcome again to Westeros, and King’s Landing, the place 200 years sooner or later will see a struggle for management of the Iron Throne on Game of Thrones. Here, now, it’s House Targaryen that’s dominated for lots of of years, and King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) is within the ninth 12 months of his reign; and this isn’t Game of Thrones, it’s HBO‘s prequel, House of the Dragon. Different reveals, standard Westeros.

Viserys, smart but in addition easygoing, sports activities the locks of pale straw frequent to the Targaryen line. He’s additionally hyped in regards to the upcoming tourney, the place jousts and video games of likelihood will have a good time the upcoming beginning of what he has little question shall be a boy, thereby making certain his line of succession. His spouse, the queen consort Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke), reminds him of her historical past of adverse pregnancies. And Mellos (David Horovitch) can seek the advice of as many moon charts as he desires, however a Grand Maester can’t predict the intercourse of toddler. Still, Viserys is undeterred as he leads a gathering of his council, which incorporates Hand of the King Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), grasp mariner and head of House Velaryon Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) – his spouse, Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), is named the “Queen Who Never Was,” as a result of she was handed over for rule in favor of Viserys – and Daemon (Matt Smith), the king’s impulsive and offended brother. The mutual hostility between Daemon and Hightower is sufficient to soften the marble council desk.

For Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), life as a Targaryen revolves largely round her standing as a proud dragonrider. Surging by way of the cumulus above King’s Landing, she brings her golden mount Syrax in for a touchdown outdoors the dragon pens, which resemble airplane hangars constructed right into a mountainside, their ribs of stone descending into the gloom. Queen Aemma says their “royal wombs” are how Targaryen ladies serve the realm, however to that Rhaenyra is generally like “nah.” She listens intently within the King’s council room as she refills wine goblets, all the boys jockeying and preening for the eye of Viserys. And what about her research, asks her finest pal, Lady Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke)? What in regards to the histories their Septa assigned for studying? “Fuck the Septa.” Princess Rhaenyra’s impartial streak is wider than a dragon’s wingspan.

Draped throughout the Iron Throne that he already considers roughly his, Daemon items Rhaenyra with a fantastic necklace cast from Valyrian metal. It’s a pleasant second. But then he rallies his metropolis guard of their fight armor and sweeping capes – “Beginning tonight, King’s Landing will learn to fear the color gold!” – and leads a brutal sweep into the streets and hilly corners, amassing criminals and anybody who it’s determined seems like one into the general public sq.. Scrotums are sliced, palms are hacked, and heads are lopped off on the neck, and the dismembered lot will get carted away for dragon meals. The council is aghast at Daemon’s strategies, particularly Hightower together with his ax to grind. But Daemon simply wipes some errant blood from his chin. “Much of King’s Landing is seen by the smallfolk as lawless,” he says, and with the tourney arising, a present of pressure was obligatory.

The tourney begins with King Viserys’s proclamation that Queen Aemma has begun her labors, and because the jousts start we’re handled to some visceral “lance cam” POV because the knights of their using armor emulate the conflict of heavy cavalry that Rhaenys notes to Corlys none of those peacetime warriors have ever achieved for actual. Still, one participant stands out, and that’s the dashing Dornishman Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel). Besting two Baratheons and finally Prince Daemon – Daemon, dude, don’t gloat earlier than you’ve totally beat your opponent and tossed his mace and chain from the sector – Ser Criston asks for the favor of Princess Rhaenyra, whose tourney finery encompasses a lace neckline that emulates dragons’ wings. She indulges him as tragedy befalls the king, the queen, and the realm.

With the infant refusing to show and Queen Aemma in immense ache, the Maester in cost has beneficial a method taught on the Citadel, and King Velaryon tearfully agrees. But Aemma doesn’t survive the Cesarean part, and neither does the infant.

“I wonder if, during those few hours my brother lived, my father finally found happiness,” Princess Rhaenyra wonders to Prince Daemon on the funeral ceremony. They communicate in High Valyrian.

“Your father needs you more now than ever.”

“I will never be a son.”

Later, at a brothel and surrounded by a rash of his metropolis guardsmen, Daemon raises his flagon. “King and council have long rued my position as next in line for the throne.” And he toasts to Viserys’s useless toddler son, “the heir for a day.” But as soon as Hightower blabs about this scene and his callous feedback to mentioned king and council, it’s curtains for Daemon’s possibilities. “You chose to celebrate your own rise!” the king shouts. “I have decided to name a new heir.” And Princess Rhaenyra dons a ceremonial cowl and her woven necklace of Valyrian metal to obtain the fealty of all the nice homes, and lords on bended knee. When it’s time, she is going to change into the primary queen of the Seven Kingdoms. And Prince Daemon, for his half, is banished again to Runestone, the place the woman spouse he loathes lives. But as he prepares for departure on Caraxes, the dragon often called Blood Wyrm, he’s joined by Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), the lady of the pleasure homes who’s change into his confidante.

In his hopes for a male inheritor, a son, the king uncared for his daughter. But in time and tragedy, and in flip with Daemon’s unbecoming rage and deceit, Viserys got here to grasp that Rhaenyra was all the time the fitting girl for the job. Standing earlier than a large dragon cranium memorialized over an everlasting flame of candlelight, the king imparts to his chosen inheritor a dream – a prophecy, actually – of a terrifying years-long winter to come back. He calls it “the song of ice and fire,” and says it’s any ruling Targaryen’s obligation to arrange for this occasion and defend the realm. Finally, with a gesture towards the cranium, Viserys asks the princess what she sees within the creatures. “Us,” Rhaenyra solutions, for the dragons are the supply of Targaryen energy. The king nods, happy together with his daughter’s humility and knowledge. “The idea that we control the dragons is an illusion. They are a power man should never have trifled with.” And for any Targaryen to rule – as king or queen – that should all the time be understood. They are the House of the Dragon. But the dragons will all the time be dragons. Welcome again to the sport of thrones.

Johnny Loftus is an impartial author and editor residing at massive in Chicagoland. His work has appeared in The Village Voice, All Music Guide, Pitchfork Media, and Nicki Swift. Follow him on Twitter: @glennganges