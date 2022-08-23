House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones’ prequel is here, Twitter floods with memes

If you have got watched Game of Thrones or not, there’s merely no manner in case you are an energetic consumer of social media, that you’ve been in a position to miss the excitement round House of the Dragon. The latter is a prequel to the previous and is a story of the Targaryen civil struggle, which occurred round 200 years earlier than the occasions in Game of Thrones. The first episode of this new collection was aired on August 21 on HBO. Some of the leads are Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Graham McTavish and Paddy Considine.

And after all, true to its nature, Twitter has been flooded with a number of memes and a few outright hilarious reactions surrounding this collection. Many individuals are saying that they nonetheless have not gotten over the finale of Game of Thrones however they’ve already turn out to be fairly invested in House of the Dragon.

The first meme that we current to you has a reference to the character named Michael Scott from the hit tv collection that aired within the US, named The Office. The predominant character and protagonist of NBC’s The Office, performed by Steve Carell, is Michael Gary Scott. Michael is the regional supervisor of Dunder Mifflin Inc.’s paper division in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Here’s a dialogue by the character:

Another Twitter consumer took to the microblogging platform in an effort to say that they outwardly purpose that the trigger behind them watching the House of Dragon is the script. But in actuality, it’s the sensible visible results.

An American tv persona, comic, author, and producer by the title of Conan Christopher O’Brien additionally took to Twitter to share a hilarious publish. His late-night discuss present internet hosting profession spans virtually 28 years, beginning with NBC’s The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien and Late Night with Conan O’Brien. In this explicit publish, he references Lady Gaga’s House of Gucci which not too long ago bought lots of consideration on social media as properly.

Will I perceive ?House of the Dragon? if I haven?t seen ?House of Gucci?? — Conan O’Brien (@ConanOBrien) August 21, 2022

Another Twitter consumer got here up with a meme that references The Simpsons. “Me watching house of the dragon when I still haven’t emotionally healed from season 8 of GOT,” the caption to it reads, because it offers it extra context as properly.

On HBO, the very first or opening episode of House of the Dragon, attracted near 10 million viewers.