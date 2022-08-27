House of the Dragon renewed for 2nd season

House of the Dragon, the extremely anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, has been renewed for a second season after its first episode proved successful.

Based on George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, the drama is ready 200 years earlier than the occasions that performed out in Game of Thrones and focuses on how the House of Targaryen falls into civil warfare.

It begins with King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) deliberating who ought to be his subsequent inheritor: his brother Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) or his daughter Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy).

“Fire reigns. #HouseoftheDragon has been renewed for Season 2,” the official House of the Dragon Twitter account mentioned.

The present’s premiere on Sunday drew practically 10 million viewers on tv and the HBO Max streaming service, the most important viewers for any new authentic sequence within the historical past of community, in accordance with HBO.

In Britain, the place the sequence airs on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW, the primary episode additionally proved profitable with critics and followers.

“House of the Dragon is already proving to be a ratings hit, and we predict it will go from strength to strength due to the captivating storytelling and incredible production values,” Zai Bennett, MD of Content at Sky, mentioned in a press release.

“We look forward to sharing a second series with our customers on Sky and NOW.”

Game of Thrones first aired in 2011 and have become a worldwide phenomenon. The award-winning HBO sequence wrapped up in 2019 with a finale that divided followers.