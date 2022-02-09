House Passes Bill to Shore Up Postal Service, Working to Avert Insolvency

WASHINGTON — The House on Tuesday authorised essentially the most important overhaul of the Postal Service in almost 20 years, looking for to handle the beleaguered company’s monetary woes and counter pandemic-era mail delays that grew to become a flash level within the 2020 elections.

The service has teetered getting ready to insolvency for years, as repeated efforts to revamp its construction and funds have stalled in Congress. In 2020, a slowdown of mail delivery and a series of operational changes forward of the election, through which a file variety of votes were cast by mail due to the pandemic, prompted intense scrutiny and helped set off a renewed effort to handle the company’s troubles.

The House authorised the measure 342 to 92.

A companion bill within the evenly divided Senate has bipartisan backing, together with more than a dozen Republican co-sponsors, signaling enough help for the measure to maneuver by that chamber and change into regulation.

“Given the significant, bipartisan support for the same bill in the Senate, I expect to move quickly to vote on these critical reforms that will help ensure the Postal Service’s long-term success,” mentioned Senator Gary Peters, Democrat of Michigan and a champion of the companion invoice, in a press release.