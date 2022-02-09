House Passes Bill to Shore Up Postal Service, Working to Avert Insolvency
WASHINGTON — The House on Tuesday authorised essentially the most important overhaul of the Postal Service in almost 20 years, looking for to handle the beleaguered company’s monetary woes and counter pandemic-era mail delays that grew to become a flash level within the 2020 elections.
The service has teetered getting ready to insolvency for years, as repeated efforts to revamp its construction and funds have stalled in Congress. In 2020, a slowdown of mail delivery and a series of operational changes forward of the election, through which a file variety of votes were cast by mail due to the pandemic, prompted intense scrutiny and helped set off a renewed effort to handle the company’s troubles.
The House authorised the measure 342 to 92.
A companion bill within the evenly divided Senate has bipartisan backing, together with more than a dozen Republican co-sponsors, signaling enough help for the measure to maneuver by that chamber and change into regulation.
“Given the significant, bipartisan support for the same bill in the Senate, I expect to move quickly to vote on these critical reforms that will help ensure the Postal Service’s long-term success,” mentioned Senator Gary Peters, Democrat of Michigan and a champion of the companion invoice, in a press release.
The Biden administration additionally signaled its help for the measure in a statement on Monday, saying it backs “efforts to strengthen the United States Postal Service, including by providing postal employees with the dignity, fair pay, and employer-provided benefits they have earned.”
Despite being a preferred mainstay of American life, the Postal Service recurrently fails to show a revenue, with 2020 marking the 14th consecutive 12 months it incurred a internet annual loss. Its income comes largely from the sale of postage and different merchandise, and with out congressional motion, lawmakers warned the company might run out of money by 2024.
During a gathering with the Postal Service’s Board of Governors on Tuesday, Louis DeJoy, the postmaster basic, known as the invoice “long overdue legislation,” in accordance with a transcript of the assembly. He praised lawmakers concerned within the measure and expressed optimism that the Senate would quickly take up the invoice, which he described as “legislation that is vital to the United States Postal Service and the American people.”
To handle the monetary pressure on the company, the invoice requires retired workers to enroll in Medicare when they’re eligible and removes a mandate, first imposed by a 2006 regulation, that the company cowl its future well being care prices many years upfront. The Postal Service estimates that these two adjustments will save the company about $50 billion over a decade, in accordance with a fact sheet provided by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, whose leaders led efforts to draft the laws. The committee mentioned it might be essentially the most important overhaul of the company in almost 20 years.
The measure additionally would require the company to publish supply knowledge that prospects might search utilizing a avenue handle, ZIP code or submit workplace field, in addition to mandating the company preserve a supply customary of at the least six days per week. A ten-year strategic plan issued by the Postal Service in March that proposed decreasing hours and lengthening supply instances drew immediate pushback from Democrats.
In the months main as much as the 2020 election, Democrats additionally sparred with Mr. DeJoy, a Trump megadonor, over a collection of cost-cutting measures that eradicated time beyond regulation for carriers, lowered submit workplace hours and eliminated postal packing containers. He determined to suspend these adjustments till after the 2020 election after criticism that they may curtail vote-by-mail efforts amid the pandemic.
The invoice handed on Tuesday additionally would increase particular charges for native newspaper distribution, and would additionally require common experiences to Congress in regards to the company’s monetary state.
The laws was led by Representative Carolyn B. Maloney, Democrat of New York and the chairwoman of the oversight committee, and its prime Republican, Representative James R. Comer of Kentucky.
“It’s an American value — I wanted to do everything I could to preserve it,” Ms. Maloney mentioned in an interview. “It’s a problem that needed to be fixed.”
In remarks on the House floor, Mr. Comer famous that the laws is projected to save lots of federal {dollars} with its reforms, including that “this targeted bill addresses the immediate needs of the Postal Service to help it succeed into the 21st century.”
Lawmakers collected a series of letters of support from firms and outdoors teams for example the widespread help for the laws, together with from Hallmark Cards and the Greeting Card Association.
Brian Huseman, the vp of public coverage at Amazon, mentioned the laws would “ensure the agency can continue to provide reliable service to the American people and serve as an excellent delivery and logistics provider in the years ahead.”