House Republicans Ditch the 2013 Pro-Amnesty ‘Autopsy’ Plan

The House Republicans’ marketing campaign arm has rushed out a report exhibiting Republicans are gaining assist from Latino voters due to pocketbook financial insurance policies, together with opposition to unlawful migration.

“Hispanic battleground voters think Republicans in Congress (42%) can do a better job of dealing with jobs and the economy than Democrats in Congress (35%),” says the February 17 report by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), which additionally says:

Hispanic battleground voters suppose Republicans in Congress (44%) can do a greater job of coping with border safety than Democrats in Congress (31%).

The report’s launch marks the semi-populist GOP’s casual ditching of the institution wing’s long-standing declare that extra amnesty and extra immigration is the way in which to win Latino votes.

The extra amnesty and immigration declare was the centerpiece of the controversial Growth and Opportunity Project report pushed by institution Republicans after Gov. Mitt Romney was soundly crushed by President Barack Obama in 2012. The report was continuously described because the “postmortem” or “autopsy” report, and it described the institution’s intensive and detailed plan for profitable future presidential elections.

But the institution’s plan didn’t embrace a single point out of wages or salaries — and the centerpiece was the implausible declare that Latinos would vote for Republicans if the GOP endorsed the amnesty and more migration insurance policies favored by Wall Street:

We should not a coverage committee, however among the many steps Republicans take within the Hispanic group and past, we should embrace and champion complete immigration reform. If we don’t, our Party’s enchantment will proceed to shrink to its core constituencies solely. We additionally consider that complete immigration reform is in keeping with Republican financial insurance policies that promote job development and alternative for all.

The declare was implausible as a result of migration boosts Wall Street by driving down wages, crowding Okay-12 faculties, and spiking housing prices for Latino voters — and each different class of voter who would possibly vote for Republicans.

Of course, the report was praised to the skies by institution champions in Washington, DC. “The report is controversial and bold, not the usual political pabulum … Most striking is its blunt endorsement of comprehensive immigration reform and its encouragement for a variety of views on social issues,” Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote in 2013.

In 2016 and once more in 2020, President Donald Trump and his pro-American, low-migration, higher-wage, populist insurance policies destroyed the post-mortem’s plausibility. He gained roughly 28 p.c of the Latino vote in 2016, and roughly 38 p.c in 2020, far greater than the 27 p.c gained by Mitt Romney in his failed 2016 race.

And Trump’s populist emphasis on American pocketbook points remains to be profitable Latino votes. The NRCC February ballot exhibits:

Hispanic battleground voters suppose Republicans in Congress (42%) can do a greater job of coping with jobs and the economic system than Democrats in Congress (35%). … Hispanic battleground voters suppose Republicans in Congress (39%) can do a greater job of coping with rising costs and the upper price of residing than Democrats in Congress (32%). Hispanic battleground voters suppose Republicans in Congress (40%) can do a greater job of coping with crime and public security than Democrats in Congress (32%).

The survey of 1,000 Hispanic voters was taken by long-standing GOP pollsters, together with Public Opinion Strategies and The Tarrance Group.

The abstract of the NRCC polling buried the 2013 post-mortem’s amnesty-first coverage:

Republicans are profitable on the problems that matter most to Hispanic voters and are well-positioned to capitalize on Democrats’ extraordinarily unpopular insurance policies. But this isn’t a performed deal. Republican candidates have to proceed preventing to win over Hispanic voters with a message targeted on the economic system and why Republicans are greatest positioned to guard the American Dream so many Hispanics got here to this nation to attain.

The GOP, nonetheless, has but to show itself as a wage-and-jobs populist celebration — regardless of major rhetorical steps by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), the GOP’s chief within the House.

Few GOP legislators have spoken out in favor of Americans’ pocketbook interests amid the broken being brought on by President Joe Biden’s mass-migration agenda. The GOP leaders and legislators nonetheless permit their donors to sideline many apparent immigration reforms, GOP legislators — akin to Peter Meijer (R-MI) — are still asking for reasonable imported employees, and the leaders nonetheless haven’t assembled a migration-reform 2023 campaign platform for passage in any GOP-majority Congress throughout 2023.

For instance, the NRCC chairman Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) advised Breitbart News in November that immigration is a pocketbook issue for voters.

“Well, the immigration concern is a pocketbook concern … You’re speaking about immigration being a kitchen desk concern and the way it impacts [voters]. The backside line is that polling confirmed us that is nonetheless a really potent concern for Americans. This is one thing that, whereas some individuals would wish to write it off, that is one thing that Americans care about, and this administration has fully punted on the immigration concern and speak about incompetence.

But in December, Emmer signed on to a letter asking Biden’s companies to help import H-2A visa workers for his district’s farm sector.

In 2013, when the post-mortem report was launched, GOP leaders hoped to get some good press for his or her celebration from the nationwide media. That a part of the plan was a whole success — myriad D.C. reporters and columnists eagerly parroted the institution’s ethnic-politics declare that Latinos’ ethnic solidarity with future migrants would overcome their peculiar wishes for respectable wages and good properties for his or her households.

“The report’s authors had been assigned to diagnose mechanical problems in the party, not policy problems, but they recognized, correctly, that … the hard line on immigration repels Latinos,”‘ the Washington Post’s Dana Milbank claimed in March 2013 when the report was launched.

“It’s Not Too Late for Republicans to Win Latino Votes,” New York Times columnist Lynn Vavreck wrote. “The data also make clear that to win support from Latinos, the Republican party must do what the Growth and Opportunity Project prescribed: champion immigration reform. This pattern is clearly seen in an experiment on messaging that Latino Decisions ran in its June poll.”

“The RNC’s report openly begs Republicans to change their [amnesty] position in defiance of the party’s own 2012 platform… It’s worth stopping a moment to recognize what a huge leap this simple statement represents,” Benjy Sarlin at TalkingPointsMemo.com said.

“It’s an astonishingly frank document that calls for major changes in how the party addresses minorities, women, and its own campaign processes” Garance Franke-Ruta at the Atlantic claimed.

Some progressives accepted the amnesty pitch, however nonetheless acknowledged the pre-Trump GOP’s economic-policy downside: “The Republican National Committee released a report this week by its Growth and Opportunity Project that makes it abundantly clear that: (1) the only thing the Republicans are trying to grow is their vote, and (2) the only real opportunity they are providing is for GOP apparatchiks,” Democrat activist Steve Rosenthal wrote.

Migration strikes cash, and since a minimum of 1990, the federal authorities has tried to extract individuals from poor nations to allow them to serve U.S. buyers as low cost employees, government-aided customers, and high-density renters within the U.S. economic system.

That economic technique has no stopping point, and it’s dangerous to peculiar Americans as a result of it cuts their career alternatives and their wages whereas it additionally raises their housing costs.

Extraction migration additionally curbs Americans’ productivity, shrinks their political clout, and widens the regional wealth gaps between the Democrats’ coastal states and the Republicans’ Heartland states.

The financial technique additionally kills many migrants, separates families, and damages the economies of the house nations.

An economic system constructed on extraction migration additionally radicalizes Americans’ democratic, compromise-promoting civic culture and permits rich elites to disregard despairing Americans on the bottom of society.

Unsurprisingly, a wide variety of media-ignored polls do show deep and broad opposition to labor migration and the influx of temporary contract employees into jobs sought by younger U.S. graduates.

The opposition is growing, anti-establishment, multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, bipartisan, rational, persistent, and recognizes the solidarity that Americans owe to at least one one other.