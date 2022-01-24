House Republicans tout infrastructure funding they voted against

In November, Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Virginia, was considered one of 205 House Republicans to vote in opposition to the bipartisan, $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill, calling it irresponsible and the “Green New Deal in disguise.”

On Friday, he took to Twitter to tout funding from the invoice he voted in opposition to — highlighting a $70 million growth of the Port of Virginia in Norfolk — one of many busiest and deepest ports within the United States.

Wittman, who deleted the tweet Friday shortly after ABC News reached out to his workplace for remark, is the newest member of a rising group of Republicans celebrating new initiatives they initially opposed on the ground.

Shortly after voting in opposition to the measure final fall, Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Alabama, celebrated its a whole lot of tens of millions in funding for a stalled freeway challenge in Birmingham.

Last week, Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, touted new funding for a flood management challenge from the bundle, which she opposed final yr, decrying it on the time as a “so-called infrastructure bill.”

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, a freshman lawmaker who additionally voted in opposition to the infrastructure invoice, celebrating new “game-changing” funding to improve locks alongside the Upper Mississippi River.

Thirteen House Republicans and 19 Senate Republicans — together with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky — voted with Democrats to approve the bundle, with many working with Democrats and the Biden White House on the main points and legislative language.

“When I voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I was voting for exactly this type of federal support for critical infrastructure that Iowans depend on,” Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said in a statement about the new lock and dam funding that Hinson also recognized.

Democrats have been quick to call out Republicans who voted against the infrastructure deal and recent COVID-19 relief package while praising elements of the legislation, criticizing them for “voting no and taking the dough.”

“When these Republicans had the chance to actually do something good for their constituents, they refused,” Nebeyatt Betre, a spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said in a statement. “We’re not going to let them get away with this blatant attempt to rewrite history.”

Republicans have pushed back on the characterizations of their votes, arguing that they had issues with Democrats’ larger agenda that included the bipartisan package, called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“Congresswoman Hinson opposed the infrastructure package because it was tied to trillions of other spending in the House. Since the bill was signed into law, this money was going to be spent regardless. If there’s federal money on the table she is, of course, going to do everything she can to make sure it is reinvested in Iowa,” a spokesperson for Hinson advised ABC News.

A spokesperson for Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, the No. 2 House Republican who touted a $1 billion funding in flood safety and hurricane repairs in his dwelling state funded by the bundle he opposed, advised ABC News that the GOP whip has “consistently supported these flood protection projects” and accepted earlier laws to pave the way in which for them.

“What he did not support is tying necessary infrastructure needs to unrelated, Green New Deal policies Democrats put in their $1.2 trillion dollar bill — very little of which was dedicated to traditional infrastructure — that would cripple Louisiana’s energy economy and hurt workers and families in his state,” the spokesperson stated.

“You can see why the Obama administration insisted on signage” for tasks funded by the American Recovery Act, Jeff Davis, a senior fellow with the Eno Center for Transportation, advised ABC News.

“People shall be claiming these items for years, and it may be arduous to inform 5 years from now which tasks have been funded largely or completely with IIJA cash or cash out of the annual price range, he stated.