House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

Washington — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi examined optimistic for COVID-19 on Thursday, a spokesman for the California Democrat mentioned.

Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of workers, tweeted that she is at present asymptomatic. The speaker is absolutely vaccinated and acquired her booster shot.

“After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic,” Hammill said in a pair of tweets. “The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided. The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly.”

Pelosi was on the White House for 2 occasions on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, she attended an occasion on the Affordable Care Act with former President Barack Obama, members of Mr. Biden’s Cabinet and different lawmakers. Then, on Wednesday, she joined Mr. Biden on stage for the signing of the Postal Service Reform Act. Obama, who’s absolutely vaccinated and acquired his booster, had COVID-19 final month.

The White House mentioned Mr. Biden examined adverse for COVID-19 on Wednesday and can proceed to be examined recurrently. He isn’t thought of an in depth contact of Pelosi underneath the CDC’s definition. The two had “brief interactions” over the past two days, in line with the White House, and Mr. Biden “wishes Speaker Pelosi a speedy recovery.”

President Biden indicators the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 within the State Dining Room of the White House on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Al Drago/Bloomberg through Getty Images



Senator Susan Collins’ workplace confirmed that she additionally examined optimistic for COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon. She is experiencing delicate signs and plans to isolate and work remotely, her workplace mentioned. Senator Raphael Warnock also said Thursday that he had examined optimistic.

Pelosi was scheduled to steer a congressional delegation to Asia throughout Congress’s two-week recess, which is about to start Friday. But Hamill mentioned the journey shall be postponed.

She is likely one of the newest high-profile Washington figures to check optimistic for the virus this week, becoming a member of Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, amongst others. The two Cabinet members, in addition to Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff of California and Joaquin Castro of Texas, who additionally contracted COVID-19 this week, attended the annual Gridiron Club dinner in Washington on Saturday.

Pelosi didn’t attend the gathering, in line with The Washington Post.