Housing Collapse in Old Havana – Latin America News Dispatch

Margot walks dwelling from the 'casa de abuelos' together with her good friend, Juana. While Margot ages, the town does as nicely. After injuring her leg within the collapse and rising older, Margot makes use of a walker to navigate the streets of Old Havana. (Photo by Katerina Vo)



January 29, 2022



Katerina Vo



HAVANA – Opening the door to her Old Havana dwelling, María Margot Linares Domínguez (“Margot”), a regal, glamorous girl with the spirit and mannerisms of an Old Hollywood star, stands in harsh juxtaposition to the ruins that lay behind her.

The constructing has collapsed utterly, the roof giving solution to the sensible Caribbean sky, leaving doorways hanging and not using a vacation spot of their frames. Reaching her room requires navigating previous piles of particles, wooden, and cement left over from the collapse, which emanate a thick, damp odor from the frequent, heavy rains of Cuba’s tropical local weather.

Margot’s dwelling is only one of 1000’s prefer it in Cuba, the place antiquated buildings contribute to the nation’s repute of being “stuck in time,” drawing thousands and thousands of vacationers very important to the economic system.

But it’s a double-edged sword– the identical buildings, quickly deteriorating with the passage of time, threaten the very existence of the town and its inhabitants as they age quicker than the power of people and the state to keep up them, generally resulting in lethal outcomes, such because the 2020 death of three young girls who have been crushed by a collapsing balcony as they handed beneath it.

The Cuban authorities has devoted appreciable effort and funding towards the upkeep of the touristic portion of Old Havana, a gleaming sector of the town encompassing neoclassical resorts, museums, and governmental buildings.

Funds from resorts and eating places produced by this conservation subsidize the preservation of Old Havana and social packages within the metropolis. But does the affect of those investments come quick sufficient?

Just just a few blocks previous the National Capitol Building, lots of the residential buildings of the identical time interval have fallen into various states of disrepair and structural instability, because of the financial impossibility of sustaining them.

Maintaining getting older properties in Havana is a problem because of quite a lot of elements, each climatic and financial. Cuba sits within the Atlantic Ocean’s hurricane path and is susceptible to heavy rains for a lot of the yr, excessive humidity, and salt air, which speed up the deterioration of its buildings.

On the monetary facet, because of financial difficulties deeply exacerbated by the U.S. embargo in opposition to Cuba, and the prioritization of funding well being care, schooling, and the event of extra rural areas of the nation, usually neither the federal government nor people have the funds to keep up properties, compounded by the scarcity of building supplies.

This is additional difficult by confusion over who’s chargeable for housing repairs. Following the 1959 Revolution, mansions and huge properties have been subdivided and redistributed to poor and middle-class households, however whether or not repairs are the accountability of the state or owners has usually been unclear.

Currently, Cuba suffers a housing deficit. As increasingly getting older buildings turn out to be uninhabitable, there aren’t sufficient properties for the displaced to show to. A brand new Housing Policy was initiated in 2019, allocating funds to restore or assemble slightly below a million properties (in a rustic of 11 million) over the course of a decade. In 2019, 43,700 properties have been constructed, 10,801 greater than deliberate. However, the disaster has been so protracted that the coverage has up to now been inadequate to catch up and meet the wants of people like Margot, who continues dwelling within the rubble of her dwelling, which collapsed years in the past.

Margot describes herself as a former singer and everlasting performer. She lives with Alberto, her nephew, in a constructing like many others in Old Havana. Due to a mixture of things, primarily the lack to afford constructing repairs, worsened by the tough, moist local weather of Cuba, Margot’s dwelling collapsed, and he or she has nowhere else to go. She lives in a room on the bottom flooring of what was once a constructing for a number of households, the one half left intact.

Like many, Margot has been on a ready record to be positioned in a brand new dwelling for years however nonetheless has not acquired information of a doable placement. Inspectors cease by, scribble notes on clipboards, and spray the world to stop mosquitoes from breeding within the moist particles, however there may be nonetheless no phrase of a concrete resolution.

Margot spends her days at a close-by Casa de Abuelos, a neighborhood middle for aged people who lack relations in a position to look after them in the course of the day. The Casa offers daytime care, a social atmosphere, and a few meals to seniors. For Margot, it’s a spot the place she is ready to collect with associates, eat, and sing, however when the middle closes its doorways within the night, there may be nowhere else to go however dwelling.

Margot insisted on photographing her dwelling because it was– the derrumbe, as she known as it– the collapse. “Hay que ser realista,” she mentioned, “you have to be realistic.” Yet Margot’s entire existence gave the impression to be an extension of her earlier life as a singer– she was all the time enjoying a glamorous position, even when it was set in a derrumbe. This sequence is a set of portraits of a lady getting older in an atmosphere that’s getting older quicker– only one individual’s story of Havana’s housing disaster.