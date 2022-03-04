Housing crisis exposes poor to flood danger

Your editorial requires local weather change talks. Yet this federal authorities, no matter any rhetoric, has proved time and time once more that it has no want for motion. Unless, in fact, the subsequent clay taking pictures clubhouse is to be constructed on a flood plain. Michael Blissenden, Dural Creek by title … What to do if our new Badgerys Creek airport is flooded? No worries. Use seaplanes or change it to an ocean terminal (“‘Rain bomb’ gives the city a wide berth”, March 4). Paul Lau, Dolls Point Against the tide The consultants are in sturdy, unanimous settlement that Warragamba shouldn’t be raised. I assume that implies that the state authorities will embrace the challenge (Letters, March 4). Trevor McCarroll, Shoalhaven Heads

Rivers of gold Illustration: John Shakespeare Credit: Of course, Clive Palmer can spend his cash no matter method he likes, however I can’t assist considering that the cash spent previously few days on full-page plus half-page adverts for his occasion might have offered appreciable aid to flood victims, among the Australians he purports to care about (“Help among heartbreak after the storm”, March 4). Joan Brown, Orange Bailing them out The resilience and resourcefulness of communities should not absolve authorities of its function in creating and sustaining protected infrastructure all over the place (“Tales of hope as waters rise”, March 4) Cecile Yazbek, Asquith

I’m considering of getting an outboard motor for my garden mower. Michael Deeth, Como West Grant, ABC ought to enable unpopular viewpoints to air In Russia, Vladimir Putin’s police rapidly shut down protesters who oppose the invasion of Ukraine. In Australia, now we have Stan Grant to silence anybody who needs to voice an opinion that disagrees with the bulk view, nonetheless misguided that opinion might sound to most of us (“‘Please leave’: Stan Grant ejects pro-Putin audience member from Q&A set”, smh.com.au, March 4). I hope Grant appreciates the irony implicit in his actions. Brad Smith, Greenwich While I deplore Russian actions in Ukraine, discover assist for dictator Putin within the West repugnant, and stay a devoted supporter of the ABC, I imagine that Grant’s motion in eradicating an viewers member with unpopular views from Q&A was a mistake. If the ABC is a defender of free speech, then it should even be ready to permit the expression of views which could be extremely unpopular. Perhaps the viewers member in query had his details fallacious, however that shouldn’t bar him from this system, as we frequently see politicians doing the exact same factor with out attracting any censure, besides from their opponents. As a confirmed believer in Australia’s liberal democratic society I imagine that the Putin supporter within the Q&A viewers was denied the form of equity to which everybody in our civilised society is entitled. Derrick Mason, Boorowa

Silence is complicity Message to the West: Remember what Pastor Martin Niemöller mentioned,“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out – because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out – because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me – and there was no one left to speak for me.” Message to the Russians: Time for a brand new revolution. Message to Donald Trump: Now look what your little mate’s gone and achieved (“Nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia on fire after attack by Russian forces; one million refugees flee Ukraine”, smh.com.au, March 4). Stephen Jacobs, Castlecrag Vape shifting The incidence of vaping in excessive colleges doesn’t shock me (“Schools lock toilets to battle surge in vaping”, March 4). I tutor college students attending each private and non-private colleges. While not vaping themselves they appear to simply accept the normalisation of this apply. Any lecturers supervising bathrooms? No. Students accompanied by a reliable pupil when leaving class to go to the bathroom? No. Other college students too scared to dob them in? Yes. And mother and father checking and advising their kids? Obviously not. And the federal government cracking down on retailers and … sufficient mentioned. Richard Fry, Marrickville

Taxing questions Economists might agree that Australia’s deficits won’t ever be extinguished (“Budget red ink here to stay, economists say” , March 4). However, can we not must ask whether or not it’s honest to depart a mountain of debt for future generations to service? Our financial system has carried out properly by COVID-19 because of the largesse of JobSeeker and JobKeeper however the ageing of the inhabitants will proceed to extend the calls for on our healthcare and aged care sectors. Add to those the prices related to web zero carbon, the now widely-accepted must bolster our defence capabilities and sure elevated frequency of pure disasters, the federal government might want to discover methods to finance ballooning liabilities, particularly as present low-interest charges usually are not assured to proceed. It is time for an intensive overhaul of our tax system. Rather than enhance private and firm taxes or certainly the comparatively low GST charge, it’s now extra applicable to use levies to the “bad things”. We ought to tax carbon, sugar, beef and visitors. Such imposts usually are not regressive and aren’t any completely different to “taxing” people who smoke, shoppers of alcohol and gas customers. John Kempler, Rose Bay

Transport off observe The revelations the Transport Minister’s workplace was absolutely knowledgeable of Transport for NSW plan to close down the Sydney practice system earlier than morning on Monday February 21 inform us of two issues (“Transport ‘briefed Elliott’s office’ the night before railway shutdown”, March 3). Firstly, the Minister’s denial of any pre-knowledge of the plan is untenable. Secondly, the very hatching of such a plan of devastating disruption to coach travellers inside Transport for NSW exposes hothead decision-makers who suppose that creating public transport turmoil is an affordable factor to do, as an alternative of progressing negotiations. It isn’t just commonsense that’s absent, however the values of honesty and integrity. Alan Carruthers, Artarmon Vale Rod Marsh

The one that referred to as Rod Marsh “Iron Gloves” throughout Marsh’s first Test match in 1970 should have had nowhere to cover throughout subsequent years when “caught Marsh, bowled Lillee” turned an unbeaten document (“Rodney Marsh: A great gloveman who became part of nation’s folklore”, Rod Marsh shows the affect of preserving to Jeff Thomson and Dennis Lillee in January 1975. Credit:Gregory Lee smh.com.au, March 4). Of all his deeds on the cricket area, maybe his seen and emphatic shaking of his head towards Greg Chappell as Trevor Chappell was about to bowl the notorious “underarm” most captured the spirit with which he performed the sport. Vale Bacchus. Bernie Bourke, Ourimbah Rod Marsh, Australia’s inspirational wicketkeeper/batsman useless on the youngish age of 74. Marsh was the nuggety, dogged, dauntless, blustering instance of the way in which Australia’s cricketers was, earlier than they had been herded right into a form of beige unit of similar considering. Rod Marsh was all the time a person, and will likely be remembered as one among Australia’s biggest, unforgettable sporting characters. Thanks for the indelible reminiscences, Rod. Rosemary O’Brien, Ashfield

Chelsea going low cost Opportunity knocks at a never-to-be-repeated value of $3.4 billion (“Abramovich’s ‘incredibly’ tough call to sell Chelsea”, March 4). Mustafa Erem, Terrigal Opera’s extra my aria I like a superb pub too, however I haven’t discovered one but that comes inside a bull’s roar of the majesty, emotion and spine-tingling pleasure of a superb operatic aria (Letters, March 4). I’ll save the membership charges of the Philistine Club and put it in direction of my subsequent opera subscription. Robert Hickey, Green Point

The cabinet was baaa Hot water cabinets have much more makes use of than drying nappies and rising mushrooms (Letters, March 4). We used to avoid wasting the new-born motherless lambs by preserving them in a field within the cabinet. Bottled milk and heat was all they wanted. Patricia Spooner, North Turramurra Susan West, I feel it was referred to as “the airing cupboard” and it was put in in 1000’s of New Zealand houses. A really helpful area for drying and airing garments, amongst different issues, within the lengthy, chilly and moist NZ winters. Jane Jilek, Castlecrag Nay. Bores Neighbours axed. There is a God (“Neighbours to end as broadcast friends bail”, March 4). Ryszard Linkiewicz, Caringbah South

Postscript “Global warning” – two phrases emailed by Scott Poynting of Newtown which summarised, succinctly, most correspondents’ response to the floods which gripped the east coast of the nation this week. Early within the week our sympathy was clearly directed in direction of the folks of the Ukraine, who letter writers believed couldn’t probably maintain out towards a foe the scale of Russia. “And yet, all we offer are sanctions,” wrote Ann Bolton of Seaforth. “Sanctions are great, but Ukraine will cease to exist long before they will be felt by the Russians.” As the devastating rain battered the coast, correspondents wrote of issues for these affected, what they noticed as a recurring menace to our lifestyle due to local weather change and lack of motion from the federal government. Graham Cochrane of Balmain wrote: “Drought, fires, floods: unprecedented. One in a 100 years. One in 500 years. One in a 1000 years. We seem to hear this more and more regularly. In the passage of time it will become ‘precedented’, ‘just like last year’ and ‘here we go again’.” And if our PM had been hoping that local weather change wouldn’t be a significant challenge for the approaching election, wrote Meredith Williams of Northmead, “surely these floods will have swept his hopes away, along with the lives, livelihoods, hopes and securities of so many Australians. All parties must take note, for the sake of all on this sacred earth.”