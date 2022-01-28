Houston Police Reports 3 Officers Shot

Law enforcement has launched a manhunt for a suspect believed to have shot three Houston law enforcement officials on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect sped away the scene in a white Mercedes, mentioned police. Residents had been urged to keep away from the realm. The wounded officers had been transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Their situations are at the moment unknown.

3 HPD officers have been shot within the 2100 block of McGowen St. The suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes and is being sought at the moment. Please keep away from the realm. HPD commanders & PIO are en path to Memorial Hermann Hospital the place officers are being taken.#hounews pic.twitter.com/I0e2dQD2kB — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 27, 2022

This story is creating.