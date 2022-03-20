Houthi attack on Aramco distribution plan in Jeddah causes fire: Coalition

The Arab Coalition stated on Sunday an Aramco petroleum merchandise distribution plant in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah was attacked by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis, resulting in a “limited fire” in one of many tanks which was introduced below management with out accidents or casualties, state TV reported.

The coalition confused that “the hostile Houthi attacks confirm the rejection of peace efforts aiming to end the suffering of the Yemeni people.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Coalition reported the destruction of an explosive-laden boat in Hodeidah, and the thwarting of an imminent assault concentrating on the liberty of navigation within the Red Sea.

The Coalition Spokesman stated: “We destroyed 106 explosive-laden boats that posed a threat to the freedom of navigation in the southern Red Sea.”

He added: “Our efforts have contributed to protecting shipping lines and global trade.”

The Arab Coalition additionally introduced that Saudi Arabia’s Air Defense Forces had intercepted and destroyed 9 drones launched by the Houthi militia in the direction of Jazan, Khamis Mushait, Taif, Yanbu and Dhahran al-Janoub in Saudi Arabia.

