Houthi attacks on oil facilities should be of global concern: Saudi Aramco chief

Saudi Arabia’s Aramco chief Amin Nasser stated on Monday that escalating attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis against oil installations in the Kingdom needs to be a world concern at a time when the oil market was tight.

“The message that came out highlighted that these types of attacks and that type of escalation during a time when the market is very tight is a real concern for the world for it will have — God forbid — if more escalations happen over time, it might have some impact on supply,” Nasser advised an earnings webcast.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He was referring to an announcement that got here out on state information company SPA that Saudi Arabia wouldn’t bear accountability for any scarcity of provides because of Houthi assaults.

Advertisement

Read extra: Saudi Arabia not responsible for oil shortages in light of Houthi attacks: Official