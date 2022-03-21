Houthi attacks targeted Saudi oil and gas facilities

The Arab Coalition preventing in Yemen stated early on Sunday that

the Houthi militia launched 4 assaults on the dominion that

broken civilian vehicles and houses however brought about no casualties, state

media reported, Trend

reviews Al

Arabiya.

The Arab Coalition additionally stated that it destroyed an

explosive-laden boat in Hodeidah, thwarting an imminent assault

focusing on transport, Al Hadath reported.

Saudi state information company (SPA) stated one assault focused a water

desalination plant within the metropolis of Al-Shaqeeq, an Aramco facility in

Jizan, an influence station within the southern Dhahran al Janub metropolis, and a

fuel facility in Khamis Mushait.

State tv al-Ekhbariya later cited the coalition as

saying it had intercepted and destroyed three drones that focused

financial amenities. The coalition additionally foiled an assault on an

Aramco Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facility within the Saudi metropolis of

Yanbu, state tv reported.