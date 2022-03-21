Houthi attacks targeted Saudi oil and gas facilities
The Arab Coalition preventing in Yemen stated early on Sunday that
the Houthi militia launched 4 assaults on the dominion that
broken civilian vehicles and houses however brought about no casualties, state
media reported, Trend
reviews Al
Arabiya.
The Arab Coalition additionally stated that it destroyed an
explosive-laden boat in Hodeidah, thwarting an imminent assault
focusing on transport, Al Hadath reported.
Saudi state information company (SPA) stated one assault focused a water
desalination plant within the metropolis of Al-Shaqeeq, an Aramco facility in
Jizan, an influence station within the southern Dhahran al Janub metropolis, and a
fuel facility in Khamis Mushait.
State tv al-Ekhbariya later cited the coalition as
saying it had intercepted and destroyed three drones that focused
financial amenities. The coalition additionally foiled an assault on an
Aramco Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facility within the Saudi metropolis of
Yanbu, state tv reported.