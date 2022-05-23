Houthi top official says group not against extending truce in Yemen

The head of Yemen’s Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, on Sunday mentioned the group was not towards extending a UN-brokered truce, regardless of describing it as “not encouraging enough”.

The two-month nationwide truce between the Arab coalition and the Iran-aligned Houthi group, the primary since 2016, went into impact on April 2 and has largely held.

The United Nations is now looking for an extension to pave the best way for inclusive political negotiations to finish a seven-year conflict that has killed tens of hundreds and brought about a humanitarian disaster.

“We affirm that we are not against the extension of the truce, but what is not possible is accepting any truce in which the suffering of our people continues,” Mashat mentioned in a speech carried by Al Masirah TV, the principle tv information outlet run by the Houthi motion.

“I call for a genuine and encouraging cooperation that leads to improving the humanitarian and economic benefits of any upcoming truce,” he added.

The Arab coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 towards the Houthis after they ousted the federal government from the capital Sanaa.

The truce has provided a glimmer of hope in a rustic the place the conflict and ensuing financial collapse have left hundreds of thousands going through hunger.

