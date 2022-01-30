Houthis continuing to violate arms embargo in Yemen and recruit children: UN

The Iran-backed Houthi militia is continuous to violate a UN-imposed arms embargo in Yemen and to recruit youngsters to battle within the seven-year warfare, based on a report supplied to the Security Council and revealed on Saturday.

In an annual report, a panel of UN consultants mentioned it had concluded that “all military and paramilitary forces loyal to the Sanaa-based authorities fall under this definition” of getting violated the arms embargo. The Houthis management the capital Sanaa.

The 300-page report mentioned the Houthis have continued “to source critical components for their weapon systems from companies in Europe and Asia, using a complex network of intermediaries to obscure the chain of custody.”

It mentioned that “most types of uncrewed aerial vehicles, waterborne improvised explosive devices and short-range rockets are assembled in Houthi-controlled areas.”

Components corresponding to engines and electronics, the report mentioned, “are sourced from abroad using a complex network of intermediaries in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.”

The report didn’t verify frequent US and Saudi allegations that Iran is straight concerned within the violations.

Tehran admits it helps the Houthi politically however denies it has helped them get hold of arms.

The consultants mentioned proof confirmed that weapons parts and different navy tools “continue to be supplied overland to the Houthi forces by individuals and entities based in Oman.”

Oman, which shares a border with Yemen, is the one nation within the area apart from Iran to keep up official hyperlinks with the Houthis.

The report additionally mentioned waterborne improvised explosive units had been being launched from Houthi-controlled areas with rising frequency over the previous 12 months.

The consultants denounced using baby troopers within the battle, and known as on all events “to refrain from using schools, summer camps and mosques to recruit children.” They beneficial imposing sanctions towards those that accomplish that.

The report included photographs of youngsters it mentioned had been educated and indoctrinated by the Houthis.

The consultants mentioned they’d recognized a complete of 1,406 youngsters — aged 10 to 17 — who had died on the battlefield in 2020 after being recruited by the Houthis.

