Houthis still welcome to join Yemen consultations in Riyadh: GCC official

The invitation prolonged to Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia to take part within the Yemeni consultations which kicked off in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday stays on the desk, Abdulaziz Hamad al-Owaishek, the GCC assistant secretary for political affairs and negotiations stated on Thursday.

“We hope the consultations represent an opportunity to achieve peace in Yemen,” he instructed reporters.

Meanwhile, the UN envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg, who’s taking part within the consultations, stated cooperation with regional organizations will contribute to resolving the disaster in Yemen, including that Riyadh had sponsored Yemeni dialogues that led to constructive outcomes.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The talks, which is able to concentrate on six areas, similar to navy, political and humanitarian affairs, will conclude on April 7.

On Tuesday, the Arab Coalition announced that it could stop all navy operations in Yemen through the month of Ramadan to assist create “propitious conditions” for peace talks to finish the warfare within the nation.

Read extra:

Saudi Arabia blacklists 25 individuals, entities for easing financing of Houthis

Saudi Arabia to localize jobs at theme parks, entertainment centers

Saudi Arabia deposits $5 billion in Egypt’s central bank: Report