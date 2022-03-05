Hovland separates from pack at Bay Hill

Rising Norwegian star Viktor Hovland used his sizzling putter to ring up seven birdies on Friday and take the second-round lead on the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Hovland’s six-under 66 moved him to nine-under 135, for a two-shot lead over Talor Gooch, England’s Tyrrell Hatton and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy.

Billy Horschel (71) is alone in fifth place at six underneath, and nobody else is nearer than six strokes behind Hovland, who wanted simply 23 putts to finish the low spherical of the day at Bay Hill.

“I knew I putted well, but I didn’t know it was 23,” Hovland stated. “I just really saw the lines really well and able to start it online.

“Sometimes whenever you see a pair go in early, it is simple to maintain that really feel going all through the day.”

Hovland began on the back nine and birdied Nos.10 and 12 early. After recording his lone bogey at the par-4 13th, he strung together three birdies at Nos. 15-17, the first of which fell from 26 feet away. He wrapped up with birdies at the par-5 fourth and sixth holes.

The 24-year-old has notched three wins since November – the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, the Hero World Challenge (an unofficial event) and the Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour.

It helped him rocket to No.4 in the world rankings.

McIlroy (72) and Gooch (68) faded down the stretch to give Hovland some cushion at the top.

McIlroy led after one round and made a bogey and three birdies on the front nine Friday afternoon to get to nine under with Hovland.

But he three-putted for bogey at the par-4 15th, badly missed a birdie putt at the par-5 16th and missed the green on the par-3 17th en route to another bogey.

“Those are the kind of greens you count on to see late on a Sunday, not late on a Friday,” McIlroy, the 2018 champion, said.

“It’s going to be fascinating to see the place they go from right here, however it may be a great take a look at over the weekend.

“I’m glad I got 18 holes in those conditions because the course definitely changed a lot from when I played it yesterday morning to this afternoon.”

Seven gamers are tied for sixth at three underneath. World No.1 Jon Rahm of Spain shot a 70 to maneuver to 2 underneath.

Australia’s Marc Leishman is tied twentieth at one underneath after a 73 to go together with his opening 70.

Lucas Herbert (71) and Adam Scott (76) are even par whereas Matt Jones is one behind after his 75.