How a $260M bridge negotiated Africa’s most unusual border

Copper from DRC, Zambia and Tanzania touring south earlier than being shipped to China. Food from South Africa touring north. Mining gear from Tanzania heading to the DRC and Zambia. All go throughout Kazungula, says Kaiko Salim Wamunyima, secretary common of the SADC Truck Drivers Association of Zambia.

The bridge opened in May 2021 however was over a decade within the making, explains Kazungula challenge engineering supervisor Isaac Chifunda.

Geopolitics performed a big half within the bridge’s design. Kazungula spans an space of Africa often known as the “quadripoint,” says Chifunda. Sixty-five kilometers (40 miles) upstream from Victoria Falls, Botswana, Zambia, Namibia and Zimbabwe converge on the confluence of the Zambezi and Chobe rivers. The nations’ borders prolong into the rivers, so Kazungula Bridge was formed with a pronounced curve to weave by the panorama, avoiding Zimbabwean waters, says Chifunda.

“Africa was massively represented on this project,” says Chifunda. Although development was overseen by South Korean firm Daewoo E&C, the staff was multinational, he says, and uncooked supplies together with cement, metal and aggregates got here from throughout southern Africa.

As a major funding for Zambia and Botswana, the bridge is full of expertise to make sure its long-term future.

Chifunda explains {that a} structural well being monitoring system “gives signals to which part of the bridge needs maintenance. And we also have a weather station — we measure wind speed, rainfall, we even measure excitation, that is, the movement of the (suspension) cables.

“If there may be hazard, the station will ship a sign by a message on the telephone, by electronic mail as nicely, in order that the 2 member states can attend to any upkeep wants.”

New customs

At either end of the bridge are one-stop customs offices, so freight crossing the border only needs processing by one country. Expediency is necessary now that there is a higher volume of daily traffic.

Chikumbi Chama, assistant commissioner on the Zambia Revenue Authority, says the bridge has allowed longer working hours, with the border open between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. The outdated border facility obtained as much as 80 vans a day, now customs is receiving over 280, she provides, and “the numbers are rising daily.” But despite the higher volume of traffic, “(the) transit interval has been decreased to half a day.”

Truck driver Memory Lambie criss-crosses the region with a sign reading “BOSS LADY” in her windscreen. Nevertheless, she remembers the “massive problem” crossing the Zambezi before the bridge; 10-kilometer queues at the border and up to two weeks waiting to get into Zambia. “Now it is simple,” Lambie says, adding with the faster journeys, she’s able to spend more time with her children.

Keeping the wheels in motion

A year after opening, the bridge is yet to realize its full potential, because the train line that runs through its center is not yet operational.

The rail link is intended for both passengers and freight, says Chifunda, the project engineer, but crossings won’t run simultaneously with cars and trucks. “The bridge has been designed in such a manner that the practice and the automobiles can not use the bridge on the similar time,” he explains. Vehicle traffic is cleared, then a train crosses, then vehicle traffic can resume.

Once related to current rail infrastructure in Botswana and Zambia, an excellent increased quantity of cargo will be capable to journey throughout the bridge and round southern Africa, says Chama.

“In the longer term panorama, I see rail cargo turning into a outstanding function,” Chama adds. But a timeline for when the bridge will be fully connected is unclear, with talks between Botswana and Zambia ongoing, says Chifunda.

In the meantime, trucks continue to pass back and forth across the Zambezi River, with greater haste and ease than ever before. For drivers like Lambie, it has already proved a revelation. “The bridge is 100% good to us,” she says.