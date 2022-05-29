How a Facebook page for Irish setter lovers helped Ukrainians flee with their dogs

toggle caption Eleanor Beardsley/NPR

SEMUR-EN-AUXOIS, France — It all began with a distressing photograph of a person and his canine, making an attempt to board a prepare out of Ukraine within the early days of the Russian invasion.

The image was posted on a Facebook group for Irish setter lovers of the world.

“And there was really a crowd everywhere, so he was desperately trying to put himself in [the train] and he was holding this big Irish setter,” says Macha Levitin, a Moscow native who has lived for the previous 13 years on this small medieval village in France’s Burgundy area.

Since Russia launched its conflict with Ukraine in February, tens of millions of Ukrainians have needed to flee the nation. Many deliver their pets — on leashes, in cages or held of their arms. The world has taken discover, and a few have gone out of their manner to assist.

“I was just amazed by this attitude. It was just absolutely out of the question for them to leave their cats and dogs back in Ukraine,” says Levitin, 45, who lives together with her husband, two daughters and an Irish setter named Safra.

She did not assume she may assist the person within the image, however she needed to assist somebody, and their pets. And so started her mission. Levitin has managed to assist a number of individuals and canine from Ukraine discover security in France.

There isn’t any full knowledge on the variety of pets evacuated from Ukraine throughout the conflict, in response to Humane Society International. But Yavor Gechev, an official with the charity’s Europe workplace, tells NPR that by early May, veterinarians at a Polish-Ukrainian border crossing estimated not less than 30,000 cats and canine had come out of Ukraine. That quantity would not embrace different pets or stray animals rescued by charities and refugees, Gechev explains.

She searched her Facebook group for canine lovers in Ukraine

Levitin combed the hundreds of members of the Irish setter Facebook group, searching for Russian and Ukrainian names.

“I saw Yuri Mazarenko, so for me it was evident he was a Russian-speaking or Ukrainian-speaking person,” she says. “So I just wrote to him. I said, ‘Hi, my name is Macha. I’m writing to you from France. If you need any help, tell me how can I help you.'”

Mazurenko, 61, remembers what was occurring when he received that first message. “Oh yes,” he says with an ironic chortle. “We were crouching next to a wall, being bombed.”

toggle caption Eleanor Beardsley/NPR

Mazurenko and his spouse, Tanya Grigorieva, have been sheltering beside a load-bearing wall of their dwelling within the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv. His spouse had lately suffered a stroke, which made it troublesome for her to get all the way down to the bomb shelter.

They ultimately made it out of Chernihiv, which was surrounded by Russian troops. Grivorieva arrived in France first, in mid-April, and Mazurenko made it over on May 1. Today the couple and their Irish setter Rolly and cat Jan reside with Levitin on this French village. He calls her their guardian angel.

Rolly received very sick after fleeing however pulled by way of

Mazurenko is an artist. Levitin has helped him arrange an exhibit of his work within the village’s tourism workplace. He says his life has taken such an surprising flip.

toggle caption Eleanor Beardsley/NPR

“Every artist dreams of having an exhibit in France,” he says. “It’s just a shame the circumstances that made it possible are a war.”

The day after arriving, Rolly the canine fell gravely unwell. Though he was “as calm as a samurai” throughout the shelling, Mazurenko says, he believes the canine’s an infection was introduced on by the stress he’d been by way of.

Levitin has her personal principle. “I think he decided to die because he fulfilled his duty of bringing his owners to safety,” she says. “He did his job and was done.”

But due to veterinary providers, Rolly is as soon as once more sturdy and operating alongside a rustic path together with his tongue lolling.

A charity program called Vets for Ukrainian Pets, launched by Humane Society International, paid for the canine’s medical care.

Levitin went out of her manner to assist, and earned their belief

Soon Levitin and Mazurenko are joined by Vlada, and her large crimson setter Iris. The canines and their people greet one another enthusiastically.

Vlada prefers to not use her final identify due to household nonetheless in Ukraine. She additionally made it to Semur-en-Auxois by means of Levitin and the Irish setter connection.

“I’m amazed at everything Macha organized for us,” she says. “The trip by bus from Warsaw to Paris, then picking us up when we arrived. I came with a suitcase, a dog and a cat. I could never have done this on my own.”

The irony of being rescued by a Russian will not be misplaced on Vlada. She says the animal connection helped her to belief.

Vlada, who arrived in March, has a brand new job at an area leather-based items producer making high-end purses. She says that too is due to Levitin and her “network.”

Levitin is aware of Ukrainians will be unable to forgive Russians for what is occurring. And although she left Moscow 30 years in the past and had lengthy given up on her nation below President Vladimir Putin, she says this conflict nonetheless hurts deeply.

“Right from the beginning of the war in Ukraine, I had the feeling that just in front of my eyes, I see a ship going out to sea and we are all saying goodbye, goodbye,” Levitin says. “This was a very sad feeling.”

She says this time, the rupture with the West will final “a very, very long time.”

As the three canine and their house owners stroll the bucolic nation lanes within the spring sunshine, the conflict raging again in Ukraine appears distant. But it is all the time slightly below the floor for them. Vlada worries that her daughter, a newly skilled physician within the army, could possibly be despatched to the entrance strains.

Neither Vlada or Mazurenko is aware of when they may be capable to return dwelling. But each say their canine deliver them a measure of calm and stability within the chaos and uncertainty of their lives.

As Rolly whines and appears expectantly at his grasp to throw him a ball, Mazurenko says one factor is certain: “At extreme moments of life that no one is ever prepared for, the role of a pet is absolutely huge.”