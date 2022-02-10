How a leaky toilet pipe led police to discover drugs and $1.1 million in cash

The New South Wales Police Force just lately took to Facebook to share a submit about how a leaking rest room pipe led them to find medication and money. In their share, in addition they appealed to public for any info associated to the matter.

“Detectives are appealing for information after a leaking toilet pipe led to the discovery of $1.1 million in cash and 220 kilograms of ice – with an estimated potential street value of $44 million – in a unit in Sydney’s south-west last year,” they wrote. They additionally added that a couple of staff reported to police once they discovered the money and a crystal substance in an open cabinet whereas fixing a leaking rest room pipe. The division additional defined how throughout a subsequent search, officers seized 15 extra cardboard packing containers containing extra cash and medicines.

The submit is full with a video of a person. “As part of an appeal for information, strike force detectives have today (Wednesday 9 February 2022) released images of the seized cash and illegal drugs, and CCTV footage of a man they believe can assist with their investigations,” they added.

Take a take a look at the submit shared by the police division concerning the incident and likewise the video:

The video was posted a day in the past. Since being shared, the share has gathered greater than 74,000 views and counting. Many additionally shared feedback whereas reacting to the submit.