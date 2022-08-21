How a model and reality-TV star turned to film to tell the raw story of his youth

“But before that, I was just surfing pretty much all day every day, at least twice a day for two or three hours each session,” he says. “I was definitely in the surf a lot more than I was at school, going on trips to Indonesia, America for three months of the year, Hawaii. I’ve got friends all over the world now. I love it.” Are there any downsides to being a professional surfer from the age of six? “Not that I can think of.” King was simply 11 when Atkins met him. “It feels like an eternity ago now,” says King. “I was so tiny, I was literally a micro grommet.” Atkins says: “I was like, ‘that is the kid’. I shot a camera test with him and he was just phenomenal. Rasmus is the kind of kid who doesn’t say anything, he just sits and watches, but to me that’s acting – the unspoken is everything.”

Though he'd discovered his all-important star, by the point Bosch & Rockit was prepared for blast-off, King had simply turned 15. Another yr and he'd have been too previous however, Atkins says, "that was the perfect age because you see the last of his innocence fading with what he goes through". They shot in chronological order, and you'll see King develop barely extra mature, and taller, because the movie progresses. You may sense him studying the way to act. "It's a little clunky," Atkins concedes of his star's work within the earliest scenes. "And as a director, it's the same. I started finding my voice." Luke Hemsworth as Bosch and Isabel Lucas as Deb in Bosch & Rockit. Credit:Madman Ideally, he admits, they'd have tossed away these first few weeks' footage and began once more. "But we didn't have that freedom."

For all its tough edges, Bosch & Rockit is a robust and transferring movie a few child’s want and seek for household. King actually does develop within the position, and by the tip of it you sense you could be witnessing the beginning of a star. None of it will have occurred, although, with out Jamie Arscott, a Gold Coast-based automotive seller who bought his home and pumped, he claims, about $6 million of his personal cash into a movie that no display screen companies would again. Tyler Atkins directs Rasmus King on the set of Bosch & Rockit. Credit:Madman In reality, the one factor that put Bosch & Rockit on the radar outdoors the little group of its makers was this masthead’s report in October 2020 that Isabel Lucas had “opted out” of submitting to the COVID testing that was supposedly obligatory for all productions throughout lockdown. But one thing in Atkins’ story spoke deeply to Arscott, and he backed the first-timer to the hilt. “Jamie’s one dream in life was that he wanted to make a movie,” says the director. “He came in and helped me like a father would do. He was tough, but he was also very loving and gave me free rein.”