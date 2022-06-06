How a New York County Used the State’s ‘Red Flag’ Law to Seize 160 Guns

The boy made his risk aboard a college bus.

In late March, a 16-year-old in Suffolk County, N.Y., 60 miles east of New York City, informed fellow college students that he needed to shoot their heads off, in accordance with courtroom data. He informed the police that he needed to harm himself with a shotgun at his home.

What adopted occurs extra typically in Suffolk County than some other county within the state: A decide issued a “red flag” order that may enable authorities to take weapons from the house. The police filed an utility to take away the boy’s entry to weapons. The decide acted after discovering that he posed a hazard. Two shotguns had been taken. The decide later wrote that the boy “admitted that not having the shotguns in the home is helpful to him.”

In the wake of horrific mass shootings at a Buffalo grocery store, a Texas faculty and an Oklahoma hospital, many policymakers are greedy for tactics to maintain weapons out of arms of individuals in disaster.

On Thursday, President Biden implored Congress to cross a federal purple flag regulation, although such measures face stiff resistance from Republicans who contend the purple flag course of will be abused to remove an harmless particular person’s basic proper to personal weapons. There are additionally negotiations in Washington on providing incentives for extra states to cross purple flag legal guidelines — New York is one in all 19 that has one, together with the District of Columbia.