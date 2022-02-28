How a pensioner made Spanish banks rethink their customer service

For Carlos San Juan, from the japanese port metropolis of Valencia, the tipping level was an incident with an ATM through which the financial institution employees “flatly refused to come out and help” and wouldn’t let him in as a result of he didn’t have an appointment.

A retired urologist from Valencia, he went house and wrote a manifesto known as “I’m old, not stupid,” which was initially signed in December by round 100 associates and acquaintances.

It struck a chord, rapidly discovering its manner onto the Change.org on-line platform, the place it picked up almost 650,000 signatures of help and was put earlier than the authorities.

Such was the strain that Spain’s three primary banking associations final week signed a protocol within the presence of economic system minister Nadia Calvino pledging to enhance customer support for older individuals.

Bank branches “will expand their counter service opening hours”, “older people will be prioritised” and “ATMs, banking apps and web pages will be adapted with a simplified interface and language,” stated the Spanish Banking Association (AEB), one of many signatories.

‘Be patient with us’

San Juan hopes the measure will finish “the plight of those who still have banking books, and that of older people with mobility issues having to queue in wheelchairs, with walkers or sticks, who have to “keep coming back” to see a financial institution worker face-to-face.

“I have Parkinson’s disease,” says this pleasant, eloquent 78-year-old who usually goes to the financial institution when there are fewer individuals as a result of he wants extra time.

People of his age must be proven persistence, he says. “We might learn something today and then forget it two days later.”

Older individuals are “absolutely not against digitalisation… That’s here to stay”, all they need is “a more humane transition” into the long run.

AEB president Jose María Roldan agrees.

“San Juan has made us all realise we need to look after those who can’t go as fast and those who will always need help because of their personal circumstances,” he stated in the course of the signing ceremony.

Since the monetary disaster of 2008, the Spanish banking sector has halved its variety of branches to round 20,000, shedding almost 40 p.c of its workers — who at the moment quantity 172,000, European Central Bank figures present.

That is a mean of eight workers per department, in contrast with a mean of 12.5 in neighbouring France, which has 402,000 workers and 32,000 branches.

A person withdraws cash at a cashpoint (ATM) arrange in a library bus (Bibliobus) within the village of Anover de Tormes, within the northern Spanish province of Salamanca on February 15, 2022. (Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP)

‘State of distrust’

Some are already attempting imaginative options to handle the issues.

In Anover de Tormes, a tiny village of round 100 residents some 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the north-western city of Salamanca, a library bus pulls out of the mist and parks up.

In November, the “Bibliobus” was fitted with an ATM which David Mingo, head of tradition for Salamanca province, describes as “an important first step towards resolving a big problem”.

After serving six individuals, the bus strikes on to Santiz, which has 300 residents, three bars and a faculty.

In entrance of the “Bibliobus,” Agustina Juan, 79, admits with frustration that she doesn’t know learn how to withdraw cash with a card. In truth, within the three villages visited by AFP, just one individual used the ATM to withdraw cash.

“I have no idea how to use it. You know why I have it? So I can pay by card when I go to the supermarket,” she shrugs.

The greater drawback is attempting to resolve an faulty banking cost or another drawback.

“I have to travel 40 kilometres (to the branch) to see what’s happened. Or if you phone up, it’s awful: the line’s always busy and you have to keep calling,” she says.

At her aspect, 76-year-old Raquel Vicente says the aged have misplaced observe of their funds.

“The only thing you can do in your old age is count your money, but with the system like this, you just can’t see it, so you live in this constant state of distrust,” she sighs.