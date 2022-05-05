How a spike in permanent contracts is improving job security in Spain

Spain nonetheless has a protracted solution to go when it comes to turning its services-heavy job market right into a extra resilient, truthful and various mannequin, however progress is being made.

In simply 4 months because it got here into pressure, the left-wing coalition authorities’s labour reform is already altering one of many major pitfalls of the Spanish job market: short-term employment.

Around a 3rd of workers employed within the first 4 months of 2022 have been given everlasting contracts.

The price of latest everlasting contracts has been rising month on month this yr, representing 15 % of latest hires in January, 22 % in February, 31 % in March and 48 % of latest contracts in April.

In reality, the month of April noticed a report 698,646 contratos indefinidos (everlasting contracts) signed and there have now been extra everlasting contracts handed out in these first 4 months of 2022 than for each full yr from 2009 to 2016.

It’s the primary time there are greater than 20 million employees in Spain affiliated to the nation’s social safety system and the variety of unemployed has dropped beneath 3 million, the bottom price since earlier than the 2008 monetary disaster.

So what’s modified for Spain’s job market?

Before the labour reform got here into pressure in 2022, fixed-term contracts represented the overwhelming majority of these signed month on month in Spain, lots of which have been lined up one after one other and a few contratos temporales may final simply hours.

In reality, in 2021 Spain had the very best variety of short-term contracts in Europe.

For hundreds of thousands of short-term employees in Spain, there have been (and nonetheless are) no ensures when it comes to future work and earnings in a seasonal market the place employers have develop into accustomed to not providing workers ensures or work rights.

But the measures spearheaded by Spanish Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz, totally permitted in February after a voting error by a PP deputy, are actually serving to to resolve the rampant insecurity of Spain’s labour market in addition to enhancing working situations.

Temporary employees might now be employed to fill a place, however for a most of 90 days a yr and never consecutively, as is usually the case for big employers attempting to avoid wasting on prices and who effectively make use of short-term employees full-time however don’t recognise their pay or safety as such.

Likewise, within the final quarter of every yr, corporations should give employees some sort of forecast of what sort and the way a lot work they’ll want for the approaching yr.

In phrases of latest short-term coaching contracts, short-term hires are allowed in alternation, which means in conditions that embrace each components of labor and coaching, however are solely accessible with workers who’re 30 or underneath.

To attempt to additional clamp down on exploitative practices in seasonal work, the reforms introduce a ‘fixed-discontinuous contract’ for “carrying out work of a seasonal nature or linked to seasonal productive activities.”

A contrato fijo discontinuo, because the identify suggests, is a sort of contract with no set finish date however that isn’t carried out all through the entire yr and it’s usually meant for seasonal work.