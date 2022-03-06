How a ‘tiny’ company came to can much of SA’s craft beer – and most canned wine for export

If you drink native craft beer or wine from a can, there is a good likelihood it is from the canning line of a younger Cape Town startup.

Tiny Keg began in Cape Town in 2019 with a single imported cellular canning machine.

They now have round 40% of the nation’s canned craft beer market, with South Africa’s largest craft brewery on their books.

But more and more, Tiny Keg is canning native wines for the export market – together with a current run for AB InBev’s largest wine funding, BABE.

In simply three years, Tiny Keg has canned 6 million drinks for greater than 100 prospects .

. And with current international glass shortages and a worldwide shift in the direction of cans, they consider they’re simply getting began.

For extra tales go to BusinessInsider.co.za.

Inspired in 2019 by the expansion of cellular and micro canning within the United States, primarily spurred on by the burgeoning craft beer trade, native entrepreneur Tom Riley imported a high-end canning system to South Africa and began Tiny Keg.

His thought was to journey with the cellular canning unit to craft breweries across the Western Cape who by default would bottle beer as a substitute of utilizing extra sensible and environment friendly cans that higher preserved the beer. Given that beer does not transfer properly, huge canning operations typically find themselves at main breweries, and have minimal order runs that made it unattainable for the smaller companies – even when they might get their beer to their doorways.

The enterprise was a near-instant success. By June of the identical yr, Tiny Keg had canned 100,000 beers for numerous craft brewers across the Cape. A couple of months later, they have been among the many first in South Africa to begin canning wines. And inside 12 months of beginning the enterprise, Tiny Keg rapidly hit the 1 million can mark – a quantity they tripled a yr later.

Now simply three years outdated, Tiny Keg has packaged greater than 6 million cans, together with beer for near half of South Africa’s craft beer trade and a lot of the nation’s canned wines – together with a job for international drink large AB InBev’s BABE canned wine.

Although the global bottle shortage might have spurred on Tiny Keg’s current development, Riley says its primary profit was to showcase the virtues of cans over bottles on this nation.

“There are several pull factors towards cans – they’re easier and cheaper to transport and more convenient for businesses and consumers. And environmental factors such as infinite recyclability and a small carbon footprint increase their appeal – modern consumers are subverting convention and putting more currency on sustainability and choice,” says Riley.

Although South Africans have purchased into the vigorous advertising of bottles, Riley argues that cans make much more sense than breakable, heavy, un-stackable, and light- and oxygen-leaching glass.

“Beer is also very susceptible to oxidation and does not travel well unpackaged – it’s not common practice to move beer to packaging facilities. It is mostly packaged where it’s produced.”

For this cause, cellular canning companies have grown within the US alongside the explosion of craft beer. And with most craft breweries centered on creating the very best beer, many didn’t assume how they’d get their merchandise to market.

“When we started, craft beers were almost exclusively in bottles. What we offered was the option of shifting to can, which is better for the beer and far easier to store and transport, without the breweries having to move their product,” says Riley.

Many small breweries now have their very own guide canning machines that they use for small runs of restricted version beers bought immediately out of taprooms. Given the difficulties craft breweries have confronted within the final two years, Riley says many have moved away from bigger retail and distribution.

“We now supply cans to many of these brewers. To some extent, we enabled and pushed this shift, and in the initial year did lots of different craft beer brands. Given that can suppliers only accept large orders – full truck-loads – we break these bulk orders and supply to smaller brewers,” Riley says.

Tiny Keg’s mannequin has subsequently shifted barely because the early days, and now established drink producers are utilizing them to check new merchandise and ranges and get new ideas to market. Central to this are merchandise like canned wine, kombucha, and different able to drink ideas.

“There are lots of beverage producers in South Africa and even more entrepreneurs with great ideas for new brands, so there’s no shortage of customers looking to can,” says Riley.

As Tiny Keg’s buyer base expanded, they imported a second cellular canning unit and moved to greater premises to extend their output and choices. Although they continue to be cellular and capable of journey to wine farms and breweries to can on-site, the transfer means they will now obtain liquids and blend, cool, and carbonated drinks.

“We expanded along these lines because we saw increased demand in carbonated wine and other ready-to-drink carbonated products like gin and tonic and cocktails. Previously we would have to use a third-party facility, but that comes with its challenges and additional costs, so we brought this all in-house,” says Riley.

In addition, the corporate now has area to handle pack-off operations, has extra choices for branding the cans, and are capable of retailer buyer merchandise and dry items, which helps with their export prospects – the place a lot of the enterprise’s enlargement plans lie.

Earlier this yr, the corporate struck a major export cope with Anheuser-Busch InBev to can the favored and extremely unconventional BABE vary of canned wines, which now quietly function Stellenbosch varietals. When AB InBev purchased the canned wine model, began by two common Instagram influencers, it was the worldwide brewing large’s largest wine funding ever.

“The deal came about when a local winery won the contract to supply wine for some of the Babe products, and they were initially exporting in bulk packaging the wine overseas,” says Riley. “They then approached us to do this locally instead, and it’s been a great development for Tiny Keg. The project has been really exciting and an excellent learning opportunity for us. It’s also great to keep more of the value chain in South Africa – we hope to do that more and more.”

Although Tiny Keg can do a run of as little as 1,000 litres, they’ve secured giant prospects throughout the beverage trade. Aside from BABE, they will the vast majority of native wines in South Africa and about 40% of canned beer manufacturers within the native craft beer trade – together with Devil’s Peak, South Africa’s largest craft brewery.

“We have canned for 103 customers with 203 products going into over 6 million cans. 70% of our product is now wine in cans – and 80% of that is for the export market,” Riley says.

The firm now completely employs 14 folks and sometimes has 20 or 30 folks on website for larger jobs.

Although Tiny Keg intends to remain focussed on their area of interest, reasonably than compete with distinguished, established gamers at their scale, Riley says they’re enthusiastic in regards to the function cans will play within the native beverage trade – and their very own begin up’s enlargement.

“We want to grow with our customers, but our focus will remain flexible high-quality solutions. The customers we’ve worked with are focused on international as well as the South African market, so we don’t think the size of the SA market is necessarily a constraint to our growth,” says Riley.

“Considering Tiny Keg is a startup company servicing small volumes, we are incredibly proud to have passed the 6 million can mark in our three-year existence.”

Get the very best of our website emailed to you each weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for extra tales.