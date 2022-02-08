How can it be Christian to turn away trans students?

Pedestrian security

It’s good to see the police cracking down on e-scooter riders who’re endangering pedestrians (“Police crack down on electric scooter misuse”, The Age, 8/2). But I’m extra nervous about being hit by a automotive. Indeed, many drivers deal with giving method to pedestrians at intersections as elective.

Of course we don’t have the police assets to watch each intersection. But there are technical options, reminiscent of early begins for pedestrians at signalled crossings. What does it take to get the authorities to implement such easy measures? I lately requested my native council to use for enhancements to a signalised intersection the place close to misses are widespread and pedestrians have been significantly injured. It mentioned no. Apparently the factors is that there have to be three critical accidents (requiring hospitalisation) that might have been prevented by the enhancements. Three! It says lots about how a lot the authorities worth pedestrian security.

Andrea Bunting, Brunswick Scooting safely

After travelling greater than 3000 kilometres in six months on my e-scooter I’ve needed to change into hyper-aware of my capability to return residence safely. This automobile can roll downhill with out energy at 45 kilometres an hour however that’s a loss of life want.

Some roads I received’t journey on and I resort to the footpath. Everybody’s security is paramount, so be seen, decelerate and be hyper-alert to the principles and return residence unscathed.

Patrick Walker, Coburg North Useful tips

Rod Wise suggests (Letters 8/2) faith is in charge for a lot of of society’s issues. I imagine that, in the primary, religions present tips for moral behaviour. The issues are attributable to how folks interpret, then apply these interpretations, to their actions.

Andrew Moloney, Frankston History wars

Deborah Morrison, (Letters, 8/2), makes a telling level – within the context of instructing historical past – that “instead of teaching what to think, perhaps teaching how to think is required”. Such an strategy would contradict the conservative Commonwealth curriculum draft, which, the World War I Gallipoli marketing campaign being a primary instance, doesn’t permit for contested narratives. Ideally, an enlightened curriculum in 2022 would acknowledge that the courageous Anzac Diggers in 1915 confronted an equally courageous Turkish adversary for whom Islam was their guiding pressure. For the latter, the Anzacs have been perceived arguably as latter-day “Christian Crusaders” invading their nation. Questioning expertise in relation to historic narratives must be a curriculum precedence in a world the place college students are being subjected to disinformation throughout a variety of media.

Jon McMillan, Mount Eliza Not the complete story

By golly, Captain Cook has lots to reply for. If solely he had curbed his adventurous spirit and remained at residence, we might not be having this tedious debate on Australian historical past. In truth, we wouldn’t have any faculties, a lot much less all these opinions on what must be taught.

It is what it’s. The historical past previous to settlement is predicated on myths, handed down over generations. It stays a part of the historical past of Australia, which have to be acknowledged, however not the complete story. Trish Young, Hampton

Real jobs

That the final time the jobless charge had a 3 in entrance of it was within the mid-70s can be a mantra utilized by the federal government proper up till the May election. But it shouldn’t be taken at face worth. In 1974-75 a job meant tenured employment, vacation pay, sick pay and generally superannuation. In 1974 greater than 50 per cent of the workforce belonged to a union and obtained common wage will increase arbitrated on the Australian Conciliation and Arbitration Commission and most staff may afford to purchase a house in one of many rising suburbs of our capital cities. Today to be employed is to work multiple hour each week and an unlimited variety of new jobs are contracted or informal and are with out the advantage of vacation or sick pay. Less than 17 per cent of staff belong to a union and so we now have a sector of the workforce known as the “working poor” who wrestle to seek out cash for lease and for whom residence possession stays an unattainable dream.

Craig Horne, Fitzroy North Aged care help

In addition to sending within the Defence Force to offer sure restricted features in aged care houses (“Plea for aid as aged care surge force ‘inadequate’”, The Age, 7/2) perhaps Scott Morrison may ask Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck to assist as properly. The senator may present help with dressing, showering and toileting and it may give him a greater understanding of his portfolio and the difficulties and every day pressures that staff expertise.

Peter Williams, Alphington Skills scarcity

The Prime Minister’s assertion that, in aged care, “you want qualified people providing care” (“Compliance checks in aged care cut back”, The Age, 8/2) is sort of proper. The aged care royal fee has recognized {that a} core downside with Australia’s damaged aged care system is that aged care staff should not sufficiently educated to offer high quality care. This can be the continuing every day commentary of main, household and pal carers of aged care residents. The quantity of minimal coaching that at the moment allows somebody to earn a wage as an aged care employee, doesn’t allow staff to fulfil even the fundamental requirement for care, that are the abilities of commentary and thought processes that result in sensible options. Carers coming into a resident’s room often don’t even discover what’s incorrect, and on the uncommon events they do discover, they don’t have the time, data or talent to alleviate the issue. The aged care royal fee’s report offers full particulars of the entire vary of sides of care, the place experience which must be core data for aged care staff is totally lacking from their coaching and consequently, their care follow. It is that this that the Coalition ought to have been engaged on from February 2021, when the aged care royal fee’s report was first launched.

Ruth Farr, Blackburn South Fair pay

I see the Fair Work Commission goes to decide on the worth to the group of the work of aged care staff, in an effort to set an applicable wage charge. I’m certain many want to see the fee do the identical for financial institution executives.

John Hannah, Castlemaine

Successful return

An enormous shout out to all workers in faculties on their somewhat daunting return to the office. Having conformed to the vaccine mandate (triple-vaxxed by mid-March in Victorian faculties) they proceed to coach, inspire, counsel and nurture all college students. With case numbers excessive as was predicted within the first week, many workers are within the “at risk of more serious illness” class. As with our great well being care staff, their accountability for these of their care is paramount. The final two years have highlighted simply how a lot a lot of these in positions of energy have traditionally undervalued, underpaid and under-acknowledged the contribution made by staff within the service industries.

Terry White, Lilydale Park your egos

There must be an indication the place politicians enter Parliament House that reads:

“Park your egos. Leave any wheelbarrows to be pushed outside. Take off any political party ideology and place it in the cloakroom along with any sexism, racism or willingness to discriminate. Your role here is not self-serving, nor is it to serve a party. You have a job to do on behalf of all Australians. You chose to be here and to do this job. Now just get on with it without any fanfare, fuss and self-aggrandisement.”

Greg Tuck, Warragul Seen all of it earlier than

The present shenanigans emanating from Canberra are of little curiosity to an unlimited variety of Australian voters. That’s as a result of we have now such a low opinion of politicians that each one the skulduggery, infighting and backstabbing is seen as par for the course.

Tim Nolan, Brighton How to avoid wasting the reef

The solely motion that may assist save the Great Barrier Reef is the federal government taking pressing science-based measures, particularly, 75 per cent emissions discount by 2030, and speedily ending new fossil gasoline mining and subsidies. Such measures would additionally assist the world to remain below the essential 1.5 diploma warming restrict that’s important for the survival of all coral reefs (“Reef report only muddies the waters”, Opinion, The Age, 8/2). Tragically, the Morrison authorities refuses to heed the science. The query is why is it so irresponsible and callous? Is its larger worth cash and earnings? Or has it misplaced management of the fossil gasoline trade?

Barbara Fraser, Burwood

Closed to guests

I went to look at a sitting of the Victorian Parliament and was turned away. The individual on the door knowledgeable me there was no public gallery, on-line viewing solely. Fair sufficient I assumed, most likely because of COVID. I then wandered throughout to Treasury Place and noticed folks gathering for the federal government out of doors press briefing. I assumed I’d watch from a distance however was intercepted by a protecting companies officer who instructed me to go away. I apologised saying I assumed I used to be in a public space, that I’d not seen any indicators or obstacles and the way far-off do I must be? “I’m telling you now, 50 metres away” snarled the PSO as he adopted me off the premises. Welcome to the state of Victoria. Democracy by invitation. Security by instinct. Interpersonal expertise elective.

Duncan Cameron, Seddon And one other factor Illustration: Matt Golding Credit: Politics

The Prime Minister’s values are on show – he would somewhat see a transgender child kicked out of college than a criminal kicked out of Parliament.

Gary Sayer, Warrnambool

It appears to be like like an efficient federal ICAC continues to be a yr or two away – and all the time can be, if the Coalition has its approach.

Laurie McCormack, Northcote So there are core and non-core insurance policies! Who’d have thought that? Perhaps Scott Morrison could be variety sufficient to label them for us this election.

Doris LeRoy, Altona I don’t need Scott Morrison or anybody else peering into our children’ lingerie.

Dean Platt, Ocean Grove It’s time for Jen to marvel what if one among her daughters is trans, then clarify it to Scott.

Margaret Callinan, Hawthorn I can’t perceive what swines should do with park barrelling.

Mike Pantzopoulos, Ashburton