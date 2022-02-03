‘How Could This Happen To Him While He Was At School?’: Relatives Of Jahmari Rice Looking For Answers

RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — Family members of {the teenager} fatally shot exterior a suburban Minneapolis college on Tuesday are trying to find solutions.

“How could this happen to him while he was at school,” mentioned Craig Johnson, the grandfather of Jahmari Rice, the 15-year-old fatally shot outside South Education Center in Richfield.

City police say the taking pictures occurred throughout an altercation between college students. Another teenager was critically damage within the taking pictures. Two different college students, 18-year-old Fernando Valdez Alvarez and 19-year-old Alfredo Rosario Solis, are in custody; formal charges against them are expected to come down Thursday.

Rice lived together with his grandfather, aunt and great-grandmother. He was raised within the multi-generational dwelling since he was 5 months outdated.

“When he came into our life, we just…we loved on him,” aunt Jasmine Hollins mentioned.

She described her nephew as a child with an enormous coronary heart who at all times tried to assist others.

His great-grandmother, Lucille Matias, mentioned she knew one thing was terribly incorrect when she heard information of the taking pictures at his college.

“I just felt it,” Matias mentioned. “I texted him, I say, ‘Is anything happening at your school?’ and he never texted back.”

What upsets the household is the shortage of communication from Rice’s college and metropolis police.

“The school has not reached out to us,” Hollins mentioned. “Richfield police has not reached out to us.”

She mentioned the varsity did ship them an automatic message, but it surely was one which went to each household within the district.

“It wasn’t a personal message,” Hollins mentioned.

Rice, who was Johnson’s first grandchild, shared a love for sports activities together with his grandfather.

“He’d always talk about making it big and how he was going to be a professional player and take care of his grandma,” Johnson mentioned.

The household is now frozen in disbelief, hoping these accountable reply their No. 1 query: Why?

“I just can’t imagine this,” Hollins mentioned. “It’s not really real to me.”

Rice’s household says that the teenager cherished his associates, including that they seemed as much as him.

Also on Wednesday, a vigil was held for Rice at South Education Center. Rice’s mom, Shyrese James, attended and spoke with WCCO-TV.

“I don’t wish this pain on anybody,” she mentioned.