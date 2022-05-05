How did Dave Chappelle attacker breach layers of Hollywood Bowl security with a replica gun?

Investigators are attempting to determine how a man armed with a reproduction gun evaded a number of layers of safety on the Hollywood Bowl and managed to get onstage Tuesday night time and assault comic Dave Chappelle.

Isaiah Lee, 23, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a lethal weapon and as of Thursday morning was nonetheless in jail on $30,000 bail.

Los Angeles Police Department sources informed The Times detectives are reviewing videos to higher perceive Lee’s actions that night time.

The Bowl, which is owned and operated collectively by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation and the Los Angeles Philharmonic Assn., makes use of steel detectors to display guests.

“The safety of our artists, visitors and staff is the L.A. Phil’s top priority,” Sophie Jefferies, the Philharmonic’s director of public relations, mentioned in a press release Wednesday. “The incident … remains an active investigation, and we are unable to comment further at this time.”

LAPD sources mentioned Lee, who was carrying a bag with the knife inside, was capable of get previous safety searches and steel detectors. Despite not being credentialed, he bought onto the stage with out being challenged, the sources mentioned.

An entrance with out steel detectors and searches exists however just isn’t publicly accessible, in response to the sources. Security contained in the venue is offered by a contractor.

What occurred

A video of the incident reveals the person speeding from the left facet of the stage as Chappelle is about midway by way of his efficiency. The man, later recognized as Lee, seems to place his head down as he prices on the comic, knocking Chappelle backward. The attacker retreats throughout the stage as safety swarms him.

Video reveals paramedics placing the restrained man, who appeared to have an arm harm, onto a stretcher. Fans booed as paramedics wheeled him to an ambulance.

Chappelle was unhurt within the assault and continued the present. But the incident shocked followers and prompted an enormous police response.

After the person rushed the stage, a number of folks got here to Chappelle’s support, together with actor and comedian Jamie Foxx.

What we learn about Lee

Public data present that Lee most not too long ago lived in Redondo Beach together with his brothers. He was arrested by the LAPD beneath the title Arias-Lee in August 2019 in Hollywood on suspicion of misdemeanor battery however was by no means charged within the incident, in response to reserving and court docket data.

He informed police throughout his arrest that he was homeless and was working as a laborer, data present.

According to a lawsuit filed by one in every of Lee’s brothers, Lee and his 4 siblings had been deemed wards of the state and raised by their grandmother in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Lee is outwardly an aspiring rapper who data beneath the title “NONAME_TRAPPER.” Instagram accounts with the identical deal with additionally establish Lee as related to the moniker, however The Times was not capable of authenticate them.

His Spotify web page lists a monitor titled “Dave Chappelle” from a 2020 album, “Born & die in the trap.”

Lee’s brother informed Rolling Stone that he did write a rap about Chappelle however described him as a delicate individual.

“I don’t have anything negative to say about Isaiah. He’s a performing artist who tries to stay as positive as possible. He does have a history of mental health issues. He does take medicine. Maybe he missed out on taking his prescription. But he’s not the type to just lash out. I don’t understand,” Aaron Lee told Rolling Stone.

Times employees author Gregory Yee contributed to this report.