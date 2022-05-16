‘How did that come off?’: Magic man Murray even shocked himself
“I’ve heard from so many people I haven’t heard from in years since the try. I’m still in awe myself.”
Taulagi, 23, completed with two tries himself, however the help for Drinkwater will probably be talked about for a very long time.
Benji Marshall was within the TV commentary and stated Taulagi’s ball eclipsed his personal legendary flick move to Pat Richards in the course of the Tigers’ 2005 grand ultimate win.
Taulagi, nonetheless, stated for all of the headlines and a spotlight he acquired, he was satisfied Suaalii’s attempt within the earlier recreation for the Roosters was a lot extra spectacular.
Suaalii leapt excessive to take a Luke Keary kick to attain, which evoked reminiscences of a flying Israel Folau in the course of the Roosters’ 31-24 win over Parramatta.
“That kid is a freak,” Taulagi stated.
“My effort was a bit of luck, his was pure skill. His one was 100 per cent, hands-down [better] than mine. It was unreal.
“I watched a bit of their game, I missed the last part because we were getting ready for ours, but when I watched the highlights of that try, it brought back flashbacks of Israel Folau in Origin. It was like, ‘what the hell’.
“It’s crazy to see what he will be like when he’s had a few more first-grade games.”
Taulagi, who had curiosity from Cronulla and Parramatta earlier than he signed his final cope with the Cowboys, has aspirations to symbolize Queensland, and will simply be lining up reverse Suaalii in Origin clashes in years to return.
Cowboys coach Todd Payten, who has steered the Cowboys to 5 straight wins – however wouldn’t have celebrated the newest win too arduous as a result of the Tigers remain his second-favourite club – stated of his 40-game winger: “He’s a really good player, and he’s really starting to believe how good he can be.”
