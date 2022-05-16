‘How did that come off?’: Magic man Murray even shocked himself

“I’ve heard from so many people I haven’t heard from in years since the try. I’m still in awe myself.” Taulagi, 23, completed with two tries himself, however the help for Drinkwater will probably be talked about for a very long time. Benji Marshall was within the TV commentary and stated Taulagi’s ball eclipsed his personal legendary flick move to Pat Richards in the course of the Tigers’ 2005 grand ultimate win. Murray Taulagi is denied this spectacular four-pointer on Sunday night time. Credit:Getty Images Taulagi, nonetheless, stated for all of the headlines and a spotlight he acquired, he was satisfied Suaalii’s attempt within the earlier recreation for the Roosters was a lot extra spectacular.

Suaalii leapt excessive to take a Luke Keary kick to attain, which evoked reminiscences of a flying Israel Folau in the course of the Roosters’ 31-24 win over Parramatta. “That kid is a freak,” Taulagi stated. “My effort was a bit of luck, his was pure skill. His one was 100 per cent, hands-down [better] than mine. It was unreal. Hang time … Joseph Suaalii scores against Parramatta. Credit:Getty “I watched a bit of their game, I missed the last part because we were getting ready for ours, but when I watched the highlights of that try, it brought back flashbacks of Israel Folau in Origin. It was like, ‘what the hell’.