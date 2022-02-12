How did the anti-doping system for the Beijing Olympics break down so badly?

toggle caption Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

BEIJING — Officials with the International Olympic Committee say they’ve labored for practically a decade to implement a system that may rein in rampant and systemic doping by Russian athletes.

So how did it occur {that a} drug check taken in December displaying use of a banned substance by one in every of Russia’s most high-profile stars wasn’t revealed till after she competed in Beijing?

“Is it as sinister as a potential cover-up that a whistleblower exposed?” stated Travis Tygart, head of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which handles drug checks for American Olympic athletes. “Or is it gross incompetence, not processing the star of the Games’ sample in a timely fashion?”

The timeline of the case, involving 15-year-old determine skater phenom Kamila Valieva, the first woman ever to land a quad in Olympic competition, is troubling.

According to 2 drug testing businesses that associate with the International Olympic Committee, Valieva submitted her pattern on December twenty fifth, 2021, after a contest in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The pattern was apparently despatched instantly to a laboratory in Sweden for processing.

But in separate statements, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency acknowledged outcomes of that check weren’t made public till Feb. 7, 2022 — after Valieva skated a blinding efficiency within the Olympic group determine skating occasion.

“Obviously I can’t explain that”

International Olympic Committee officers have been requested repeatedly about that 45-day lag and an obvious breakdown within the drug testing regime.

“Obviously I can’t explain that,” stated IOC spokesman Mark Adams. “I don’t know about the exact delivery of the testing and the delivery of the sample.”

Adams pointed to hypothesis that processing of Valieva’s check may need been delayed due to the COVID pandemic, however stated he wasn’t in a position to verify that was an element.

An official on the Russian Olympic Committee media workplace in Beijing, who declined to offer her identify, stated in addition they had questions in regards to the delay reporting Valieva’s check outcomes.

“We also have the same question,” she stated. “We are waiting for information.”

The official later forwarded a press release to NPR from ROC chairman Stanislav Pozdnyakov, first quoted within the Russian TASS information company, suggesting the timing raised “serious questions about the process.”

Valieva led the Russians to an obvious win within the group determine skating competitors on Feb. 7, with the U.S. ending in second place.

But the medal ceremony was by no means held and it stays unclear who will obtain the gold medal.

The day after the competitors, on Feb. 8, Valieva was briefly suspended by Russia’s nationwide drug testing company, generally known as RUSADA, and advised she wouldn’t be allowed to compete additional within the Olympics.

Valieva appealed their choice and on Feb. 9, after a gathering in Moscow, Russian officers reinstated her. She has continued to coach in Beijing forward of Tuesday’s single ladies’s determine skating competitors – however she has not spoken publicly about her scenario.

In a statement, the Russian Olympic Committee stated Valieva has undergone two further drug checks since December, together with a pattern taken in Beijing.

“Both resulted negative,” the ROC stated, including that the nation’s sports activities officers intend to “protect the rights and interests of the ROC team members and to keep the Olympic gold medal won in fair competition.”

Will Valieva be allowed to compete on Tuesday?

IOC officers have declined to touch upon particulars of the case however they’re clearly sad with Russia’s choice to permit Valieva to return to the ice.

On Friday the IOC and the World Anti-Doping Agency submitted the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, a world physique that is anticipated to determine Valieva’s destiny earlier than Tuesday.

The IOC’s Adams stated the purpose is to get a ultimate reply swiftly.

“We have the practicality of an event coming up which needs to be cleared for all of us,” Adams stated. “We all want to see the concentration on sport. No one wants to see us looking at, concentrating on, potential doping cases.”

Once Valieva’s eligibility is settled, questions will stay about how the Olympic Games’ anti-doping safeguards failed to forestall a large number of this magnitude.

Russian athletes are already competing in Beijing on a provisional foundation due to previous investigations that discovered widespread and systemic doping by that nation’s sports activities groups.

The penalties embrace a ban on the taking part in of the Russian nationwide anthem and the flying of the Russian flag on the Olympics.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee launched a press release saying the Valieva affair has left the credibility of the Olympic motion “teetering on the edge.”

“It’s imperative that we protect the integrity and advocate for fair and clean sport for all,” stated USOPC board chair Susanne Lyons.

Speaking on Saturday, the IOC’s Adams stated he expects the investigation of the Valieva affair to increase past her use of a banned substance and to incorporate the habits of Russian coaches and determine skating officers.

“We would very much encourage that. It’s very important.”