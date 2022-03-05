How did Warne die? Cause of death revealed

Three of Shane Warne’s mates battled for 20 minutes to save lots of his life after the cricket legend died on a vacation from a suspected coronary heart assault.

Police have revealed how a bunch of associates Shane Warne was holidaying with in Thailand tried in useless to save lots of his life.

Warne, 52, was found unresponsive in a villa on Koh Samui on Friday afternoon when one good friend reportedly tried to wake him to no avail.

The group then desperately tried CPR earlier than an ambulance arrived and took him to the Thai International Hospital the place he was pronounced lifeless. The reason behind demise is a suspected coronary heart assault.

The Daily Telegraph studies Warne’s supervisor Andrew Neophitou carried out CPR earlier than the ambulance arrived.

Chatchawin Nakmusik of the Bo Put police informed Reuters that Warne’s physique had been transferred to a different hospital for post-mortem and his associates could be questioned by police on Saturday — however added there have been no indicators of foul play.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” a press release from his administration learn.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

It got here simply days after Warne had declared he was aiming to return to peak health once more.

“Operation shred has started (10 days in) and the goal by July is to get back to this shape from a few years ago! Let’s go,” he captioned a topless {photograph} of himself.

After news of the death broke around the world, former England coach and participant David Lloyd stated Warne “lived life to the full”.

“Shane was generous to a fault. He lived life to the full, he was Peter Pan, but when it came to cricket, he was serious,” Lloyd stated.

Warne’s demise got here simply hours after the passing of fellow Aussie cricket legend Rod Marsh, which the Spin King had acknowledged in his closing tweet.

“Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls,” Warne wrote.

“Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate.”

Statement from Australian Test captain Pat Cummins

“On behalf of the entire playing group and support staff here in Pakistan, I want to express our shock and sadness over Shane’s sudden passing. We are all numbed by the news.

“Shane was a once-in-a-century cricketer and his achievements will stand for all time, but apart from the wickets he took and the games he helped Australia win, what he did was draw so many people to the sport.

“So many of us in the playing group grew up idolising him and fell in love with this great sport as a result, while many of our support staff either played with him or against him.

“It has been a terrible couple of days for Australian cricket with the passing of Rod Marsh and now Shane. Our thoughts are with both families and, in Shane’s case, particularly with his parents Keith and Bridgette, his brother Jason and his children Jackson, Summer and Brooke.

“The game of cricket was never the same after Shane emerged, and it will never be the same now he has gone. Rest in peace King.”