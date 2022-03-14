How Do Lawmakers Plan To Fix Rising Gas Prices?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The common worth of fuel is hovering slightly below $4 per gallon at $3.95.

That’s 60 cents increased than it was only a month in the past.

With the conflict in Ukraine escalating, fuel costs are solely anticipated to proceed rising. The disaster is producing some particular proposals to assist customers.

Gov. Tim Walz and Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin, together with 4 different Democratic governors, are asking the president to droop the 18-cent-a-gallon federal fuel tax for the remainder of the yr. Walz says he’s additionally open to suspending the state taxes on fuel. Together the state and federal taxes in Minnesota quantity to 46 cents a gallon.

Many Republicans have labeled these requires a fuel tax vacation an election-year gimmick that might not assist the underlying downside.

Another proposal supported in a letter to the president from a bipartisan group of senators, together with Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, could be to permit the sale of E15 fuel in the course of the summer season months. The year-round sale of E15, with its 15% ethanol corn-based gasoline, would additionally assist farmers.

Smith is on the Senate agriculture committee.

“Our strength and our ability to withstand these disruptions in fossil fuel prices is going to be enhanced if we build out our clean energy supplies here at home, that includes of course wind and solar for power, but it also includes biofuels,” she mentioned.

But E15 doesn’t a get a clear invoice of well being from everybody. There has been some proof that the upper ethanol content material might injury engines. E15 supporters say it must be restricted to automobiles made after 2001. E15 does present cleaner emissions, though critics level out the profit is offset by decrease gasoline financial system. And proper now E15 can be tougher to search out because it’s solely carried by a estimated 2,000 fuel stations throughout the nation.

