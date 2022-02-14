How Does Minneapolis Move Forward?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The current protests in Minneapolis have been each peaceable and damaging, with graffiti as soon as once more left marking companies in Uptown.

The anger stems from the police killing of Amir Locke, a 22-year-old authorized gun proprietor who was shot throughout a no-knock raid. Protesters have even been carrying indicators accusing Mayor Jacob Frey of mendacity, as a result of a few of his marketing campaign literature mentioned he banned no-knock warrants. The protesters are calling for the mayor’s resignation.

Additionally, within the instant aftermath of the capturing that claimed Locke’s life, Minneapolis police referred to as him a suspect, regardless that he wasn’t and he wasn’t named within the warrant.

Tragedy struck town once more this final week, when 15-year-old Deshaun Hill was shot and killed in north Minneapolis. He was the quarterback of the Minneapolis North High School soccer crew.

Not even two hours after Hill was shot Wednesday, a school bus driver was shot in the head on the north side. Three kids beneath the age of 10 had been on the bus on the time. The driver is predicted to outlive.

The subsequent day, two men were found shot to death in a car simply blocks from the place Hill was killed.

The query now could be: How does Minneapolis transfer ahead amid profound issues concerning the Minneapolis Police Department and yet one more wave of violence?

Mayor Jacob Frey was a visitor on WCCO Sunday Morning.

“No, we did not lie, and, no, I’m not going to resign,” he mentioned. “We just had an election a couple of mouths ago, the results were clear and we have a lot of work to do.”

The occasions of the previous few weeks have even revived the hassle to exchange the Minneapolis Police Department. In November, Minneapolis residents voted against an amendment that would have replaced the department with a Department of Public Safety.

Now, a brand new council member, Elliot Payne, who represents northeast Minneapolis, has proposed basically the identical factor. This proposal, nevertheless, would bypass voters and as an alternative require a unanimous vote of town council.