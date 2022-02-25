How Elon Musk lost billions this week

Elon Musk noticed his wealth plummet this week as he turns into the final to depart the $200 billion membership.

Elon Musk is the final member to depart the $200 billion membership ($AUD278.25 billion) after his wealth plummeted on Wednesday.

Electric automotive firm Tesla’s 50-year-old chief govt misplaced $US13.3 billion ($AUD18.5 billion) when inventory markets nosedived after Russia commenced military operations in Ukraine.

The eccentric billionaire nonetheless stays the richest particular person on the planet, in accordance with the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with wealth of $US198.6 billion ($AUD276.3).

This newest hit comes after a sequence of steep declines to Mr Musk’s wealth, with $US71.7 billion ($AUD99.75 billion) worn out of his fortune to date this yr, greater than the following three wealthiest folks mixed. Mr Musk’s wealth peaked at $US340.4 billion ($AUD473.57) in November final yr as the worth of Tesla shares skyrocketed.

Later that month the flamboyant billionaire took to Twitter to ask his thousands and thousands of followers if he ought to promote 10% of his stake in Tesla. This despatched shares falling, wiping $US35 billion ($AUD48.69) from his internet value in sooner or later.

This week the US Securities and Exchange Commission reportedly opened an investigation into whether or not Mr Musk and his brother Kimbal Musk violated insider buying and selling guidelines because of the tweet.

The investigation centres on whether or not Kimbal, who bought $US108 million ($AUD150.25 million) in Tesla shares a day earlier than Mr Musk polled his Twitter followers, had been informed in regards to the tweet previous to promoting.

Insider buying and selling legal guidelines stop staff and board members from buying and selling primarily based on personal details about an organization.

Mr Musk has additionally made inventory gross sales of greater than $US16 billion ($AUD22.26) and has donated $US5.7 billion ($AUD7.93) in shares to charity.

The solely different particular person to have ever been within the $200 billion membership is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who reached the milestone in April final yr. Mr Bezos, the world’s second-richest man, has reportedly misplaced roughly $22 billion ($AUD30.61 billion) since then, leaving his internet value at a minuscule $US176 billion ($AUD244.86).

As the center dropped out of the market on this week, it wasn’t simply Tesla shares that took a nosedive. Amazon, Apple, Meta and Google additionally took substantial losses.