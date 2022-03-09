How feminism became a hot topic in South Korea’s presidential election

Waving indicators and carrying white sashes emblazoned with the phrases “Vote for Women,” they accused presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol of trying to enchantment to anti-feminists to garner help forward of the election.

“You don’t deserve to be a presidential candidate, Yoon,” the primarily feminine crowd chanted. “Go away.”

The protest highlighted how heated South Korea’s gender conflict has develop into forward of the nation’s March 9 presidential vote, with each main candidates wading into the problem to win over younger voters who’re more and more break up alongside gender traces.

Facing a hypercompetitive job market and skyrocketing housing costs, anti-feminists declare the nation’s bid to handle gender inequality has tipped too far in ladies’s favor. Feminists, in the meantime, level to the nation’s widespread sexual violence, entrenched gender expectations, and low feminine illustration in boardrooms and in politics as examples of how discrimination in opposition to ladies continues to be rife.

Surveys present a rising proportion of younger males are against feminism — and conservative candidate and political novice Yoon is trying to win their help. He’s promising to abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, which he claims is unfair to males, and lift the penalty for falsely reporting intercourse crimes. CNN approached Yoon’s workplace for touch upon his gender insurance policies however didn’t obtain a response.

Meanwhile, liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung of the incumbent Democratic Party has tried to strike a extra balanced tone. He says discrimination in opposition to males is unsuitable — an obvious nod to the views of anti-feminist males — however has additionally promised to shut the gender wage hole.

He says he’ll hold the gender ministry — however change its Korean identify in order that it now not contains the phrase “women.” But in the previous few days of the election, he seems to have accepted that he will not win the younger male votes and is proactively courting on-line feminist communities.

In an announcement to CNN, Lee’s workplace stated he had created “many gender-related policies” for men and women, together with a quota system for girls to carry not less than 30% for high-ranking public roles, advantages for brand new moms and expanded help for paternity go away.

The heated election marketing campaign has left ladies feeling as if the true points dealing with them are getting used for political point-scoring. And some fear that if Yoon wins the March 9 election, divisions between genders might widen even additional.

The rise of anti-feminists

Since the brutal 2016 homicide in Seoul’s stylish Gangnam neighborhood of a younger lady focused for her gender, South Korea has confronted a reckoning over its attitudes towards ladies.

Activists pushed to handle sexual harassment and widespread discrimination and located an ally in outgoing President Moon Jae-In, who vowed to “become a feminist president” earlier than he was elected in 2017.

But within the years since, some males say the needle has moved too far. Anti-feminists level to statistics displaying ladies are actually going to university at a higher rate than males and say that obligatory army service for males offers ladies a bonus within the jobs market. Some place South Korea’s demographic disaster, brought on by slipping delivery charges, squarely on the ft of feminists.

While in different nations, anti-feminists is likely to be discounted by politicians, in South Korea, these males have made themselves a strong voter bloc.

Last April, Moon’s Democratic Party misplaced mayoral elections in each Seoul and its second largest metropolis Busan, with exit polls displaying younger males of their 20s had overwhelmingly shifted their vote to the conservative People Power Party.

And in May the Korean advertising and marketing and analysis agency Hankook Research stated a survey of three,000 adults discovered that greater than 77% of males of their 20s and greater than 73% of males of their 30s have been “repulsed by feminists or feminism.”

“There is a sense of exclusion among men,” stated the 36-year-old author Park Se-hwan, who identifies as anti-feminist. “It’s now time for us to discuss men in South Korea who in comparison have been largely ignored.” Park says he agrees with gender equality however says this sense of neglect has garnered “a general objection to feminism” amongst younger males.

According to Youngmi Kim, a senior lecturer in Korean Studies on the University of Edinburgh, social polarization and an absence of employment alternatives for younger folks has led to males of their 20s and 30s changing into extra conservative.

Or, as Yun Ji-yeong, an affiliate professor in philosophy at Changwon National University, places it: “Many people are realizing that the (country’s) scarce resources are being distributed very unequally.”

“When they’re looking for the cause, they point the finger at the women who are in front of them.”

The battle dealing with feminists

To ladies, the fraught debate over gender is not simply leaving them feeling like a political punching bag — they are saying it is also plastering over the true points they’re dealing with.

Yang Ji-hye, a youth rights activist, says lots of the anti-feminist motion’s claims should not supported by statistics — and she or he thinks the best way gender is being talked about within the election is “absurd.”

“I’m sick of these anti-feminist politics — it makes me overwhelmed just to say how much women are being discriminated against, when at the same time they say there is reverse discrimination (against men),” she stated.

Writer Park Won-ik says folks with excessive views on either side are engaged in a “cultural war.” He says it is troublesome for others to specific their opinions with out being threatened. “There’s no effort of keeping certain rules as good citizens or as civilized people, whether you’re feminists or not,” he stated.

According to the University of Edinburgh’s Kim, Korea nonetheless has a “long journey ahead” by way of gender equality.

Kim Ju-hee, who was on the protests, has felt discriminated in opposition to for her gender — she’s been instructed her seems to be have been a part of her job of being a nurse, and at residence her feminine family are nonetheless anticipated eat at a small desk in the back of the home after ancestral rituals. She additionally feels annoyed about the best way feminism has been used within the election.

“In this election, feminism is not viewed as an issue, but rather a token,” stated Kim, 27. “I was very angry that it was used as if it was going to get discarded afterward.”

Yun, from Changwon National University, says if Yoon turns into president she expects feminists to face a fair better problem for equality.

“Since the abolition of the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family is one of the most important promises, I think that it will probably be implemented as a tangible action first,” Yun stated.

“In that case, I have a concern that gender conflict and women’s human rights may go further backward.”