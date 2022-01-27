How flashy businessman Hamilton Ndlovu scored close to R172 million in irregular PPE tenders | News24

Businessman Hamilton Ndlovu scored near R172 million in PPE contracts from the National Health Laboratory Service.

This was established in an 18-month Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into greater than 5 400 authorities Covid-19 procurement countrywide contracts, valued at R14.3 billion, which had been awarded to three 066 service suppliers.

An SIU report, which President Cyril Ramaphosa made public on Tuesday, revealed that Ndlovu used a collection of firms to compete for contracts value thousands and thousands.

The SIU stated the matter was referred to them in August 2020 when a R72 million tender for the supply of PPE was awarded to entities belonging to Ndlovu and Feliham, an organization owned by Ndlovu’s fiancé.

Although Feliham was restricted through the Central Supplier Database (CSD) from doing enterprise with the state, officers on the NHLS “circumvented this restriction and awarded a contract to Feliham worth R14 475 500 for 2 500 000 surgical shoe covers,” the investigation uncovered.

The SIU additionally found that the NHLS awarded a R3 million tender to Ndlovu in 2019 for the constructing of a prefab laboratory in Gqeberha.

The SIU decided that Ndlovu was not directly linked to varied different entities and that the entities had been all awarded contracts by the NHLS via irregular procurement processes.

“The SIU obtained evidence which revealed that Mr Ndlovu was the individual behind the submission of quotations by the different entities, the purchase of the required PPE and to some extent, delivery.

“The accessible proof signifies that he’s the proprietor of the entities and is each the direct and oblique beneficiary of the funds acquired from the NHLS.

“The entities and/or Mr Ndlovu failed to reveal the true nature of their relationship to [the] NHLS and as such, obtained its contracts unlawfully and fraudulently from the NHLS.”

The SIU found that the NHLS paid R172 million to entities that had been both instantly or not directly linked to Ndlovu.

Following the evaluation of collection financial institution accounts, the SIU discovered that each one firms that acquired PPE contracts made funds to Ndlovu’s account and these funds had been diverted to Hamilton Holdings, in addition to Feliham.

The investigations additionally established that R42 million from these firms was transferred to Ndlovu’s private account.

“The available evidence indicates that very little was actually paid for the PPE and/or that there was a huge mark-up.

“The SIU investigation uncovered an internet of inter-linked entities, all purporting to function independently. However, in essence, the entities had been all of the alter ego of Mr Ndlovu.”

Ndlovu made headlines in 2020 when he posted a video of a fleet of luxury vehicles, including a Jeep Grand Cherokee, three Porsches and a Lamborghini Urus.

In September 2021 the SIU and NHLS obtained a Special Tribunal order to prohibit him from disposing of his assets, valued at R42 million.

Ndlovu’s application for the review of the order was dismissed with costs in December 2021.

In March that same year, Ndlovu was also hit with a similar preservation order, obtained by the South African Revenue Service, to the tune of R60 million.

